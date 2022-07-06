ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Best Way To Make A Mojito, According To Experts

By Nancy Koziol
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs1jc_0gWBRxRi00
Getty

As temperatures rise, we could all use a refreshing drink. And that drink is the mojito.

“They immediately transport you to a place of tropical relaxation. A good mojito is an immediate mood-booster for me,” says Kyle Anderson Smith. He’s the 2022 Iconoclast Dinner Series spirits honoree, bar manager at Etta Chicago and beverage counselor at Camp Yoshi, so he would certainly know.

Thankfully, we have the line on how to craft the perfect mojito. Light and refreshing, this muddled-mint Cuban cocktail is simple and summery. Because it has so few ingredients, it’s important to get it right. Here’s everything you need to know to mix the perfect mojito straight from the bartenders who do it best, including their tips for how not to mess it up!

The anatomy of a mojito

While the history of the mojito is contested, it definitely originated in Cuba, the birthplace of rum. This spirit, made from fermented and distilled sugar cane or molasses, is the only alcohol in a mojito, making it super easy to make at home.

Chances are you already have the ingredients you need to make a mojito right in your kitchen: rum, lime, sweetener and mint leaves. Yep, that’s it!

Rum

Rum is the primary ingredient in a mojito and many bartenders agree on which to use. “Bacardi Superior is possibly the most easily accessible white rum to home bartenders and it never waivers in its popularity,” said Georgia Thompson, bartender with The Copper Grouse in Manchester, Vermont.

Club soda

Your mojito needs a little spritz, so don’t forget club soda (or seltzer). Don’t add tonic, because the quinine in it will change the taste of your cocktail.

The muddle

Mojitos are considered one of a bartender’s least-favorite cocktails to make because muddling mint leaves is time and labor intensive. “I like to muddle a little raw sugar, simple syrup and the juice of half a lime with the mint. The sugar gets the flavor from the mint leaves faster,” said Joe Murphy, bartender at June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York.

Another trick? “Detach mint leaves from their stems, throw them into a shaker tin and shake with lime juice and simple syrup with ice to break down the leaves. This tip is helpful for those who don’t necessarily own a muddler,” said Thompson.

The base recipe

Use Thompson’s recipe to craft mojitos by the glass at home. She keeps it simple:

  • 2 ounces white rum
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 5 mint leaves
  • Club soda
  • Mint leaf or sprig for garnish
  1. Muddle lime juice, simple syrup and mint leaves, or shake as recommended above.
  2. Shake all ingredients except club soda in a shaker tin with ice.
  3. Double strain into a Collins glass.
  4. Fill with fresh ice.
  5. Top with club soda

With simple ingredients and knowing how to properly muddle, you can scale to making these babies by the pitcher. “Mojitos are perfect for entertaining,” Thompson said. Just don’t include the club soda “until pouring into individual glasses to avoid flatness,” Thompson said.

Avoid these common mojito mistakes

The bartenders we chatted with all had the same thing to say: The biggest mistakes are mint-related. “The last thing I want are tiny shredded mint chunks clogging up my straw,” Smith said. We agree!

The best way to avoid a clogged straw is to double strain the drink. “I believe the most important step, forgotten by many home bartenders, is double straining your cocktail before topping with soda,” Thompson said. For her, it goes beyond the straw. “Avoid catching herbs and sitting through dinner with something green stuck in your teeth!”

Many home bartenders think muddling their mint to the max is the way to go, but Thompson said to fight the urge. “This creates a bitter taste and can kill the fresh minty flavors you look for in a mojito,” she said.

Elevate your mojito game

Once you’ve mastered the basic mojito, you can have some fun with it. The easiest way to do this is with flavored rum. “A nice split base of the rum with a pineapple rum or a touch of coconut rum” is Smith’s recommendation but, “coconut rum can be a bit overpowering, so anything more than half an ounce may be too much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UW3sT_0gWBRxRi00
A "mõhedo" from The Copper Grouse in Manchester, Vermont.

Another option, suggested by Murphy, is to muddle one small strawberry or half of a large strawberry with the mint.

Finally, if you have a whipped cream dispenser, Copper Grouse serves a deconstructed mojito that’s easy to replicate and was created by lead bartender Aidan Shaw-Pigeon. Called a mõhedo, “the base of the cocktail is Bacardi Superior, lime juice and simple syrup. A small amount of club soda is added, and the concoction is topped with a mint and lime cold foam, garnished with a single mint leaf,” Thompson said.

While the muddle scares many away, a mojito can be the perfect drink to make for yourself, or as the signature cocktail at your next summer soiree. Have fun with it!

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Where to find Boston’s best pasta, lobster rolls, brunch, cocktails, and more

Boston magazine's annual list gives a wide overview of the area's finest cuisine. Boston is known for a lot of things. Beantown is home to top notch hospitals, elite sports franchises and, more and more each year, some of the country’s best food. These dining experiences were highlighted this week in Boston magazine’s annual Best of Boston list, a roundup of the city’s finest places to dine, shop, or catch a show. This is the publication’s 49th annual guide.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Strawberry Cloud Cake

What if we told you it’s possible to make a treat that looks just like cake without the addition of any flour, eggs, butter or sugar? While it may seem far-fetched, it’s true! And this strawberry cloud cake is definitely getting added to our list of super-easy cake recipes.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Perfect Peach Crisp

In the short stretch of summer when the bins of fresh peaches are practically overflowing, I cannot resist picking up an entire sack. I usually have no problem eating through them all before purchasing the next batch, but sometimes I am left with a few overripe peaches that need to be eaten stat. Enter: peach crisp.
RECIPES
HuffPost

These Cooling Towels Will Be Your Best Friend On Hot Summer Days

If you’ve ever come home after a long, sticky day spent outside in the summer, you are probably familiar with feeling like you may never stop sweating again. People who exercise regularly can probably second this. In the summer months, it can just feel impossible to cool down. Luckily, cooling towels exist — and they are game-changers.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Rum#Light Rum#Alcohol#Mojito#Club Soda#Food Drink#Etta Chicago#Cuban#Bacardi Superior#The Copper Grouse
BHG

Test Kitchen Tips to Determine If Your Eggs Are Bad

Whether you're eating them sunny-side-up, hard-boiled, or in a quiche, eggs are the ultimate breakfast menu item. Of course, eggs are also an essential ingredient for baking sweet and savory recipes including bread, cookies, cakes, noodles, and more. But when you don't go through a dozen before the expiration date is up, how do you tell if the eggs are bad? While the two dates on the carton can be confusing, you might be able to prevent food waste and use those eggs after all. Before you toss them in the trash, find out how long eggs actually last and use our Test Kitchen's go-to method for checking the freshness of eggs.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Sheet Pans Are One of Ina Garten’s Favorite Pieces of Cookware & They’re on Sale on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Ina Garten counts sheet pans among her favorite kitchen tools, home cooks worth their salt (or sugar) should follow suit. And when it comes to sheet pans, the Barefoot Contessa, professional pastry chefs, and bakeries rely on ones made of pure aluminum for consistently perfect results. While high-quality cookware can cost a lot, a popular set from Nordic Ware is discounted 23% ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Tamale Pie

Heat up the oven! It's time for a family meal idea guaranteed to please everyone at the table: tamale pie. It's Tex-Mex comfort food at its finest, because nothing is more comforting than ground beef and cheese freshly baked in a warm, savory pie. But we've added a secret ingredient into the mix. "Corn muffin mix is the secret to this scrumptious shortcut pie!" Ree Drummond says. And then, it's so easy to make: Throw everything together in a cast-iron skillet and cook it until the cornbread topping is golden brown, and the cheese is melted and bubbly. Yum!
RECIPES
WBBM News Radio

Is diet soda bad for you? Myths debunked

Many people drink diet soda because they believe it's a healthier alternative to regular soda. Others love Diet Coke so much that they'll only get it from McDonald's because it "tastes better." While nutritionists have been claiming for years that diet soda is bad for us, The Washington Post's food...
NUTRITION
Lori Lamothe

Boxed Mac and Cheese: Make It Taste Homemade

Homemade mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. There's nothing better than sitting down to a plateful of creamy goodness topped with crusty breadcrumbs. Unfortunately, the real thing takes some effort to make from scratch and it can be costly.
Parade

16 Juicy Pork Tenderloin Recipes That Will Convince You to Trade Chops for This Boneless Cut

Pork tenderloin has long been one of my go-to weeknight dinners. It’s affordable, cooks quickly and can be much juicier than other bone-in pork chop recipes. However, it did take a lot of trial and error on my part before I finally mastered the technique of cooking a juicy pork tenderloin every time, so I'm sharing some of my best tips for doing so, along with 16 of my favorite pork tenderloin recipes.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Key Lime Cheesecake with Pecan Crust

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This creamy, tangy key lime cheesecake with pecan crust tastes like a perfect combination of key lime pie and New York-style cheesecake. It sits atop a nutty graham cracker and pecan crust and is topped with sweetened whipped cream.
RECIPES
HuffPost

HuffPost

94K+
Followers
5K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy