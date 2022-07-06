ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Police identify Athens teenager hit and killed while riding bicycle

By Luke Hajdasz
WAAY-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager died after he was hit by a car in Athens late Tuesday night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the crash happened on Highway...

www.waaytv.com

WAAY-TV

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by a vehicle

Huntsville Police say a pedestrian is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle. It happened on Oakwood Ave at Bass Circle just before 10 Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries, Huntsville Police say. Huntsville Police continue to investigate the incident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence man killed in ATV crash in Lauderdale County

A two-vehicle crash involving ATVs has claimed the life of a Florence man. ALEA says the crash happened Sunday evening on Lauderdale County 8, about one mile west of Cloverdale, in Lauderdale County. 26-year-old Cody Phillips was fatally injured when the ATV he was operating struck the rear-end of another...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: One person seriously injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police say they're investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting. Police say a victim told them a physical altercation occurred between multiple people on Cotton Row off Sparkman Dr. which lead to the shooting. The victim arrived at Huntsville hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. Police say the victim has...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic Alert: University Dr. in Huntsville back open after crash

Huntsville Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The roadway has been reopened. All westbound lanes of University Dr. at Research Park are closed right now due to a motor vehicle accident, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Police are asking drivers to use...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man killed in Lawrence County crash

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash crash in Lawrence County. ALEA says the crash happened around 9:30 Friday night on Lawrence County 28, approximately 10 miles south of Moulton. 24-year-old Dylan Sutton, of Town Creek, was fatally injured when the Jeep Wrangler he was driving went off the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Town Creek man

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Town Creek man according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOWN CREEK, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested after reported stabbing in Vinemont

CULLMAN, Ala. –  A Cullman man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at the V&W Food Mart in Vinemont Friday, July 8. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene, where a V&W employee was reportedly harmed. According to the CCSO, after a preliminary investigation a suspect was located and arrested.  Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery and burglary, along with failure to appear warrants for disorderly conduct and domestic violence (four warrants).   The CCSO said it will be working with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, as additional charges may be filed. “I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said.  “I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect, which led to the arrest.” *Arrests are public information. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens man charged with manslaughter in fatal Limestone County wreck

An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in June. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers initially arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, on one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. ALEA said Colwell was driving a pickup truck in Limestone County and struck Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

No charges in case of Albertville man who died after leaping from Marshall County patrol car

The Marshall County District Attorney's Office says it won't pursue charges against officers after a man jumped from a patrol car, fatally injuring himself. DA Everette Johnson said his office reviewed the report from the State Bureau of Investigation and found nothing that suggested misconduct by the officers involved in the arrest and transport of 48-year-old Christopher Allen Gore of Albertville.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County drivers enjoy a drop in gas prices

The price of gas here in Alabama continues to fall which is good news for drivers. According to AAA, today the average price of gas in Alabama is $4.27. That is 14 cents lower than it was a week ago. Customers at a gas station in Morgan County were pleased...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Months-long search continues for missing woman last seen in Hartselle

It's been nearly six months since Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing and almost eight since she was last seen, but investigators haven't given up on their search. Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, who usually goes by "Beth," was reported missing in January to the Hartselle Police Department. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office echoed the police department's call for public help, as Isbell had ties to both areas.
HARTSELLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, AL
The Decatur Daily

Man charged with armed robbery at Decatur Quality Inn

A Moulton man entered a room at Quality Inn, attacked a woman when she tried to lock herself in the bathroom and stole items from the room, according to Decatur police. Terence Jermaine Smith, 30, of Lawrence County 176, was arrested this afternoon and is charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bond, with orders that if released he is to have no contact with the victim.
DECATUR, AL

