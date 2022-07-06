ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William wishes Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of opening match in Women’s Euros

By UK Newsroom
 4 days ago

The Duke of Cambridge has wished the England football team “good luck” ahead of their opening game in the Women’s European Championship.

William recently visited the Lionesses at their training camp and in a tweet he said the nation would be “cheering” the squad on during the sporting event being hosted by England.

In his online message, written by the duke as it bears his initial, he said: “Good luck to the @Lionesses as the Women’s Euro 2022 kicks off today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guBut_0gWBPurx00
Prince William speaks to the squad after their training session (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Wire)

“You’re already doing the nation proud and we’ll be cheering you on throughout the tournament! W”

Hosts England take on Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening in the opening fixture of the tournament.

William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), hailed England Women as “trailblazers” when he visited the squad at St George’s Park, the FA’s national training complex at Burton-upon-Trent, in June.

Having dropped in on a Lionesses training session the duke observed some drills – and briefly took part in shooting practice – before speaking to the players as a group.

He said: “I will be keeping an eye on what you’re doing and be watching the games with the children, and I’ll try to come along where I can to give my support.

“We’re all so proud of you, and you should be really proud of yourselves, where you’ve got yourselves. This is the pinnacle coming right up, the next few weeks for you, and I know you’ll do us all proud.”

