Knoxville Public Library Programs

Carousel Theatre in Indianola is preparing for their new show next weekend, the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The show will feature six competitors taking the stage for a chance to compete at the national competition with wild and over the top characters and a great score, and is a fun and witty musical that is sure to leave the audience laughing. Show times are this Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm, with shows the following weekend at the same times with all shows at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations building. Find more information, including ticket purchasing, click below.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO