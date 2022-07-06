Knoxville Public Library Programs

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider a request to create an “Academic Club”. This club would be open to all Knoxville high school students and meet monthly. The competitions may include the Knowledge Bowl, Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl, South Central Conference Academic Bowl, and other area quiz bowl competitions. The board will consider an agreement with Habitat For Humanity of Marion County for the construction of the Construction Trades Home during the 2022-2023 school year. The board will also consider fundraising requests from the high school Cross Country, Football, and Girl’s Basketball teams.
The Pella City Council welcomed Pella Community Ambulance as employees to start their most recent regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Nardini say the move was made official last week to transfer the previous non-profit organization into a city-run entity, due to financial difficulties incurred by the service that were out of the control those locally. Nardini says he’s excited to see Pella Community Ambulance continue high quality service to Pella residents and those in surrounding communities.
The Knoxville Area Community theater will begin auditions for their fall production of the Wizard of Oz. Auditions begin Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1506 S. Attica Road in Knoxville. Auditions are for ages 9 and up. The performance will be held November 3-6 at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. For more information click here.
Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the Rezone request presented to the city council at their last meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS |...
This week’s Thursdays in Pella events hosted by the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance were cancelled due to potential rainfall. Most of the activities scheduled this week have been moved to the final event on July 28th. Next week’s theme is “To the Rescue,” and will feature local first responders. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
A new feature has been added to the Wonder Spelen playground. City of Pella staff installed a sensory garden this week. Participants are encouraged to use all of their senses to explore the raised beds near the shelter house. This comes after the installation of a Dutch Sona Arch this spring and completion of the shelter house earlier this year. Wonder Spelen is an all-inclusive playground at Kiwanis Park in Pella, just a few blocks north of downtown.
The 2022 McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by the Knoxville Chamber of. Commerce will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the parade. “The Nationals parade always takes place on the Saturday morning of the...
While there are still multiple weeks until school officially restarts, Crossroads of Pella is encouraging anyone in need of school supplies to start thinking about obtaining those now. Executive Director Jim Hibma says the organization has a table and closet of supplies available to families in need on the 3rd...
The Indianola City Council approved new terms and extended term lengths for members of the Indianola Hometown Pride Committee at their meeting Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the initial appointments to the committee were made five years ago when it was founded, and the council gave direction to city staff to help stagger the appointments from now on.
In an effort to expand available public restroom facilities in the Central Business District, the Pella City Council approved an agreement with the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance at their meeting this week. City Administrator Mike Nardini says this is the first step at finding more permanent solutions to...
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
Carousel Theatre in Indianola is preparing for their new show next weekend, the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The show will feature six competitors taking the stage for a chance to compete at the national competition with wild and over the top characters and a great score, and is a fun and witty musical that is sure to leave the audience laughing. Show times are this Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm, with shows the following weekend at the same times with all shows at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations building. Find more information, including ticket purchasing, click below.
The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
The City of Indianola wants to remind residents that if they shot off fireworks over the 4th of July holiday, they are responsible for cleaning up debris. The city reminds residents that those who do not clean up the fireworks debris are subject to code enforcement penalties. The City of Indianola allows fireworks to be lit off within city limits on July 3rd, 4th, and 5th, as well as December 31st. To view the code of ordinances, click below.
The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. The Hartford BBQ bash sign-up for the events will go...
Work on the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued with Phase 2 work over the last week, including the completion of sidewalk installation on the east side of Howard to the intersection of Ashland and the storm sewer on Ashland. Work this week included the installation of water main/yard hydrants on...
The Knoxville Fire Department at the most recent city council meeting presented a request to sell one of its units and to list another for sale. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the request. “So what we are doing is we have a 1998 engine that...
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a special session Thursday. The board reviewed the updated City of Norwalk Comprehensive Plan. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is July 19th at 6pm.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features new Simpson College Director of Sport Performance Sam Schmitz about training in the offseason, how to work out efficiently, and advice to younger athletes. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
