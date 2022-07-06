“F” is for Florence

Florence, SC - June 29, 2022. Emerging from health and safety concerns that have gripped our nation since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, and after nearly two years of Virtual Reunions, the James Family Heritage Reunion will return to Florence to host an in-person Family Reunion. The family is excited to host its Reunion on the grounds of Bowers Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11AM EDT, a stone’s throw away from Jamestown, the family’s heirs’ property. Still riding the exciting winds of the recent 150th Anniversary celebration of the establishment of Jamestown, where the family commemorated the event by minting a Limited Edition Coin Set, family members from near and far will once again gather to embrace, fellowship, and give thanks for a renewed opportunity, post-pandemic, to visit, walk and honor the land.

JAMESTOWN, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO