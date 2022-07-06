ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

“F” is for Florence

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“F” is for Florence (Florence County; 2020 population 38,525). In the 1850s Florence emerged around the intersection of three railroads: the Wilmington and Manchester, the Northeastern, and the Cheraw...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina ---The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Administrative Specialist Arlethia Birchmore as the Midlands Regional Center Employee of the Year. Birchmore has worked for the agency for two years and started her career at Midlands Center as a Direct Support Professional in one of the high-management residences. She is passionate about supporting people with intellectual disabilities.
COLUMBIA, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Breanna Green as the Coastal Regional Center Employee of the Year. Green has worked for the agency for five years and is assigned to the high behavioral women’s unit. She works with individuals who are diagnosed with both developmental disability and mental illness. Green displays an exceptional level of teamwork and compassion for those in her care.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Hundreds paint mural to honor Florence business leader

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 200 people headed to downtown Florence on Saturday to help paint a massive mural honoring a local business leader. “The piece is very large,” Hannah Davis, Florence’s development manager said. “It’s going to be 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide, and will go up on the side of the Thompson […]
FLORENCE, SC
communitytimessc.com

James Family Returning To Jamestown After COVID-19 Hiatus

Florence, SC - June 29, 2022. Emerging from health and safety concerns that have gripped our nation since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, and after nearly two years of Virtual Reunions, the James Family Heritage Reunion will return to Florence to host an in-person Family Reunion. The family is excited to host its Reunion on the grounds of Bowers Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11AM EDT, a stone’s throw away from Jamestown, the family’s heirs’ property. Still riding the exciting winds of the recent 150th Anniversary celebration of the establishment of Jamestown, where the family commemorated the event by minting a Limited Edition Coin Set, family members from near and far will once again gather to embrace, fellowship, and give thanks for a renewed opportunity, post-pandemic, to visit, walk and honor the land.
JAMESTOWN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence County, SC
Education
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Government
Florence, SC
Government
County
Florence County, SC
City
Darlington, SC
Florence, SC
Education
wpde.com

Clerk shot in attempted robbery at Florence convenience store

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A clerk at a convenience store in Florence was shot in an attempted robbery Sunday morning. The Florence Police Department said they responded around 5:22 a.m. to the On The Go convenience store regarding a shooting and found a clerk wounded in the store and rendered aid until EMS transported the victim to the hospital.
FLORENCE, SC
wbtw.com

Soaking rain throughout the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thunderstorms pushed through the Pee Dee and along the border belt last night and there were some notable rainfall totals and even a record-breaking amount. Lumberton broke the record for daily rainfall accumulation yesterday. The previous record was only set just last year and was 2.07″. Lumberton reported 3.36″ yesterday which was much needed.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter man dies in Sunday house fire

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that happened on Sunday afternoon and left one man dead. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said the fire happened around 2 p.m. in the area of Dew Street which is located just outside the city limits of Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Economy#All American
wach.com

SC Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter County house fire

Sumter COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner has identified 75-year-old Kenneth Atkinson as the victim who died in a house fire. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC Coroner identifies man fatally shot at his Sumter County home. Coroner Robbie Baker says a house fire was reported around...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead in Scotland County shooting

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after being shot Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. on Old Wire Road at Highway 381 in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said it happened one mile from the South Carolina...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
spartanburg.com

Drought Designation Upgraded for All SC Counties

The S.C. Drought Response Committee recently upgraded the drought designation for all counties in South Carolina. Thirteen counties were upgraded from incipient to moderate drought, including Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marlboro, Marion, and Williamsburg. The remaining counties were upgraded to the first level of drought, incipient (see map).
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Berkeley Observer

1 Dead On U.S. Hwy. 52 Crash, SCHP Says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 52 near Jessamine Drive – two miles west of Moncks Corner. According to SCHP, the driver on U.S. Highway 52 when...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Daily South

Georgetown Is South Carolina's Hidden Gem

If someone plucked the best elements of the South's visual patois—historic homes with gracious porches, sprawling live oak canopies, vibrant shop fronts, and sparkling waterways—and carefully arranged them all in one visitor-friendly spot, you'd end up with a place like Georgetown, South Carolina. It lies at the heart...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Downed tree blocks road in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A section of an Horry County road is closed after a tree fell Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid the area of Dog Bluff Road and Jordanville Road in Galivants Ferry. HCFR added that the tree also took down a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown deputies searching for missing teen

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen missing for two weeks. Landin Ellis, 16, was last seen on June 22, deputies say. He is from the Murrells Inlet area and stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall,...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police: Juvenile shot in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was shot Wednesday evening in Socastee, according to Horry County police. The shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. on Spring Creek Drive, according to authorities. Further information, including the extent of the juvenile’s injuries and their age, were not immediately available. Count on...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Darlington, SC [2022 Updated]

As a civilized area in Southern Carolina, Darlington is well-known for people who are picky with food due to their high standards. However, the restaurants beat these standards. They prepare mouth-watering dishes that will not excite your taste bud but also remind you of home if you’re far from home....
DARLINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy