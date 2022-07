Gone are the days of Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett calling each other sweet nicknames, the 90 Day Fiancé stars are getting divorced. Pedro and Chantel had a roller-coaster ride of a journey on the TLC show and even landed their own spin-off, The Family Chantel. The Family Chantel is still airing in 2022 and is on to its fourth season – but their relationship has come to a grinding halt.

