ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

2022 advances into 2nd half with many economic uncertainties

By Mike Switzer
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many economic surprises in the first half of this year, how can economists make any kind of reliable predictions for the 2nd half? Mike Switzer interviews Joey Von Nessen, chief economist at...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

"Water jewels"

Rudy shares some of his favorite poems. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy