Cambridge, MA

Resident and firefighter hurt during Cambridge fire rescue

By Brianna Silva, Rob Way
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident and firefighter have been hurt during a Cambridge fire rescue early Wednesday morning. Firefighters had to rescue the resident from the third floor of an apartment building on River Street using a ladder. The resident was then taken to the hospital. A firefighter was...

whdh.com

whdh.com

Fire crews unable to save house after monstrous 4-alarm blaze in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Every fire truck in Newton and more from a half dozen surrounding cities rallied to combat an out-of-control inferno but were ultimately unable to save a three-story house from total devastation. Firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m. to find the residence almost completely...
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
STONEHAM, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battling 3-alarm fire in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a large blaze at a two-and-a-half story house in Newton on Friday night. The first and second floors of the residence were quickly engulfed in flames and a third alarm was rapidly struck. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
NEWTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
whdh.com

Mansfield Police: Civil War-era cannonball discovered and safely detonated

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Mansfield discovered a Civil War-era cannonball while cleaning out a home this week, leading to a late-night detonation. Mansfield Police said family members at a home on Charlene Drive found it while cleaning out the home of their late father, who was an avid antique collector.
MANSFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Motorcycle crashed into back of car in Norton after police pursuit

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle crashed into the back of a car in Norton after police pursued the speeding motorcycle Saturday. At 12:00 p.m. Saturday, a Norton Police officer patrolling on Freeman Street observed two motorcycles traveling in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The officer...
NORTON, MA
whdh.com

First Open Streets celebration of the summer held in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people took advantage of one of the biggest Open Streets events in Boston yet on Sunday when Centre Street in Jamaica Plain closed down for cars and opened up for the street-wide summer event. Music, food and games were offered to the public across 1.4...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Danvers residents feeling the heat during water ban

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - After the low flow of the Ipswich River and a lack of rainfall prompted the town of Danvers to institute a water-ban, residents are starting to feel the effects. According to Chris Maskell, his lawn has seen better days. “It’s pretty bad in our front and...
DANVERS, MA
whdh.com

Police: Three teenagers arrested on firearms charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three teenagers after the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force caught the trio with loaded firearms, according to the Boston Police Department. According to police, Lyriq Rivera, 19, of Mattapan, Miguel Serrano, 18, of Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Dorchester were arrested after officers...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
MALDEN, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police pull body of Providence man from Seekonk River

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said Thursday that they pulled the body of a 30-year-old Providence man from the Seekonk River. Police said they, along with the fire department, responded to the Pawtucket Town Landing on Taft Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Det. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said...
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest woman concerning stolen vehicles in Westport, Fall River; arrested again two days later for Fall River theft

A woman has been arrested concerning vehicle thefts in both Westport and Fall River. According to Westport Police Sgt. Bryan McCarthy, on June 20, an Audi Q7 was reported stolen from Prestige Auto located at 1175 State Road. Later that night, Dartmouth Police observed the vehicle in Dartmouth with attached plates. Dartmouth officers stopped the Audi and Kristin Deschene of Westport was placed under arrest.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Cement spill on Route 6 that caused traffic issues leads to arrest

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Thursday, at approximately 10:46 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the area of State Road at Arcadia Avenue after receiving reports of a substantial amount of wet cement in the roadway. Upon arrival, it was learned that the vehicle responsible for the spill had left the...

