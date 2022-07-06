07/06/2022: Some changes – for the better….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth

A nice shot of rain yesterday – except for those of your to the east…. who could definitely use more….

Rainfall Amounts – Thursday into Thursday Night

A cold front is well to our south now…. and the drier air has been slowly filtering in…. nice change in the model guidance from yesterday…. trending drier…. as the clouds in the Great Lakes will be our only issue tomorrow / Thursday…. nice air mass for Friday thru the weekend….

Here’s the Futurecast for Thursday…. partly sunny, pleasant….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Thursday at Noon

forecast high temperatures ranging from the mid & upper 70s into the low & some mid 80s….

Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Capital District (left) and Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)

Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Friday is now not only looking dry but much brighter, too…. partly sunny…. forecast high temperatures once again ranging from the mid & upper 70s into the low & mid 80s….