07/06/2022: Some changes – for the better….
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth
A nice shot of rain yesterday – except for those of your to the east…. who could definitely use more….
A cold front is well to our south now…. and the drier air has been slowly filtering in…. nice change in the model guidance from yesterday…. trending drier…. as the clouds in the Great Lakes will be our only issue tomorrow / Thursday…. nice air mass for Friday thru the weekend….
Here’s the Futurecast for Thursday…. partly sunny, pleasant….
forecast high temperatures ranging from the mid & upper 70s into the low & some mid 80s….
Friday is now not only looking dry but much brighter, too…. partly sunny…. forecast high temperatures once again ranging from the mid & upper 70s into the low & mid 80s….
