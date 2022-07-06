ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

07/06/2022: Some changes – for the better….

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJ5IR_0gWBNGVJ00

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth

A nice shot of rain yesterday – except for those of your to the east…. who could definitely use more….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLkEE_0gWBNGVJ00
Rainfall Amounts – Thursday into Thursday Night

A cold front is well to our south now…. and the drier air has been slowly filtering in…. nice change in the model guidance from yesterday…. trending drier…. as the clouds in the Great Lakes will be our only issue tomorrow / Thursday…. nice air mass for Friday thru the weekend….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU2fd_0gWBNGVJ00

Here’s the Futurecast for Thursday…. partly sunny, pleasant….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBgQJ_0gWBNGVJ00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Thursday at Noon

forecast high temperatures ranging from the mid & upper 70s into the low & some mid 80s….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvDV8_0gWBNGVJ00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Capital District (left) and Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn5k3_0gWBNGVJ00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Friday is now not only looking dry but much brighter, too…. partly sunny…. forecast high temperatures once again ranging from the mid & upper 70s into the low & mid 80s….

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9eko_0gWBNGVJ00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at Noon (left) and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday (right)

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

