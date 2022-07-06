ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Insider Says a Kevin Durant/Warriors Reunion is 'Highly Unlikely'

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKmc5_0gWBLuRR00

Colin Cowherd: “Where do you think Kevin Durant and the Warriors are at this moment?”

Ric Bucher: “The Warriors would explore this [a Kevin Durant trade]. They don’t leave any door closed, even after the relationship went sour with Durant, but it went sour on KD’s end of things. It’s not as if the Warriors didn’t want him back and didn’t want to continue. But this really is a non-starter because as what’s been reported, the interest is from the Warriors' side of things but Kevin Durant is not looking for a reunion with the Golden State Warriors. While there is a no-trade clause in his deal the Nets aren’t sending him to a place that he doesn’t want to go. Would the Warriors explore it? Yes. Would the best deal for Kevin Durant be coming from the Warriors? Yes. But the chances of it happening are highly unlikely because you would have to convince Kevin Durant that he should break bread once again with the Golden State Warriors, and I don’t see that relationship being resoldered on KD’s end of things.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Fox Sports NBA insider Ric Bucher join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss what he thinks the chances are of a Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors.

Check out the segment above as Bucher verifies that the Warriors would have interest in bringing back Durant, but makes it clear that he believes the ‘interest’ is entirely one-sided.

Rob Parker Calls Kevin Durant's Trade Request Out of Brooklyn 'Cowardly'

LaVar Arrington: 'Deshaun Watson Trade Might Be Worst in Sports History'

Clay Travis on Low NBA Finals Ratings: 'Going Woke Has Broken the NBA'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy