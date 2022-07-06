NBA Insider Says a Kevin Durant/Warriors Reunion is 'Highly Unlikely'

Colin Cowherd: “Where do you think Kevin Durant and the Warriors are at this moment?”

Ric Bucher: “The Warriors would explore this [a Kevin Durant trade]. They don’t leave any door closed, even after the relationship went sour with Durant, but it went sour on KD’s end of things. It’s not as if the Warriors didn’t want him back and didn’t want to continue. But this really is a non-starter because as what’s been reported, the interest is from the Warriors' side of things but Kevin Durant is not looking for a reunion with the Golden State Warriors. While there is a no-trade clause in his deal the Nets aren’t sending him to a place that he doesn’t want to go. Would the Warriors explore it? Yes. Would the best deal for Kevin Durant be coming from the Warriors? Yes. But the chances of it happening are highly unlikely because you would have to convince Kevin Durant that he should break bread once again with the Golden State Warriors, and I don’t see that relationship being resoldered on KD’s end of things.” (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Fox Sports NBA insider Ric Bucher join The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss what he thinks the chances are of a Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors.

Check out the segment above as Bucher verifies that the Warriors would have interest in bringing back Durant, but makes it clear that he believes the ‘interest’ is entirely one-sided.

