WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have not found evidence of foul play in the death of a 50-year-old woman whose body was found in an alley. Officers responded at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a body in an alley in the 500 block of north Ash, near Central and I-135. Police spokesperson Chad Ditch said they arrived on scene and found Shana Hines in the alleyway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO