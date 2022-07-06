US futures fall and oil hovers at $100 as recession fears stalk markets

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO