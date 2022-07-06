ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US futures fall and oil hovers at $100 as recession fears stalk markets

By Harry Robertson
 4 days ago
US stocks have tumbled in 2022 as investors have panicked about growth and rising interest rates. Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • US futures slipped on Wednesday and oil hovered at $100 a barrel as recession fears stalked markets.
  • Oil tumbled on Tuesday as traders prepared for a likely drop in demand as the world economy slows.
  • Investors will get a look at the US labor market this week, when June's employment figures are released.

