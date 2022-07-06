ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

New State Law Purges Racial Bans in Property Records

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContra Costa County officials must go through 28 million property documents to purge the “racist covenants”, statements saying only Caucasians can live in or buy the property. Bay Area counties are now following new state law to purge all the racist language they’re now finding in old...

