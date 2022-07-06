Shenandoah travels to Atlantic for Regional Quarterfinal

(Shenandoah) Shenandoah travels to Atlantic for a Class 3A Regional quarterfinal softball game this evening. The Fillies bring a record of 13-18 to post-season play.

Fillies Head Coach Aaron Burdorf says the team continued to grow throughout the season, not knowing what to expect with a new group of young players needing to learn the game. He says they’ve done a great job of adapting. Burdof says the last two weeks have been the season’s bright spot.

Shenandoah split with Atlantic the first time, winning the first game 1-0 and losing the nightcap, 8-1.

Sophomore pitcher Jenna Burdof is 10-10 on the season with 78 strikeouts, 53-walks, and an ERA of 3.79, in 107 innings. The Fillies are hitting .295 as a team led by Burdof hitting .432.

Coach Burdof says the key to success tonight comes down to defense and finding a way to scratch a run or two across the plate.

Atlantic is hitting .283 as a team led by Jada Jensen, hitting .443 and 40 RBI. Malena Woodward is batting .377, and Ava Rush enters the contest, hitting .318 and 36 stolen bases.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 FM and video-streamed on westeriowatoday.com.