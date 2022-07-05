ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

‘Home Sweet Home’ Art Exhibit On Display At Library

santivachronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese two paintings by members of the Sanibel Captiva Art League are on display as part of...

santivachronicle.com

floridaweekly.com

Through Sept. 30, Lee and Collier residents can enjoy half-price admission to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is inviting residents of Lee and Collier counties to visit the boardwalk for half-price all summer long, from July 1 through Sept. 30. Area residents can stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk that meanders through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh, and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. Several days a week, skilled Boardwalk Naturalists wearing khaki-colored uniforms will be on the boardwalk, ready to answer questions and point out the sights and sounds of the swamp for visitors.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Mangoes, pride and arts

Celebration of the harvest at Roberts Ranch, with fruit-themed activities and crafts for the whole family, and you can take home a bag of the season's bounty to enjoy. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday-Saturday, July 8-9, at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch 1215 Roberts Ave. Information: 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $9,495,000 Private Gated Home in Naples has An Entertainer’s Dream Yard with Salt Water Pool

The Home in Naples is a luxurious home residence offers plenty of features with Central Vac, Lutron shading throughout, custom drapery, and smart home technology now available for sale. This home located at 882 Cassena Rd, Naples, Florida; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Shantel Shimkus (Phone: 630-621-2060) at The Agency Naples for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Pride preparing for years-delayed celebration

Preparations have begun for the Naples Pride festival that has been prevented from happening up until this weekend due to the pandemic and a strong storm system. Naples Pride says the festival is its number one fundraiser and is how the group helps the community throughout the year. If you...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida native opens Belle Theatre in Cape Coral

A 28-year-old Cape Coral native just opened the Belle Theatre in the heart of his hometown. Tyler Young opened the Belle Theatre in May and named it after his nana Belle Mira. Cape Coral is the largest city in Southwest Florida yet only has one live performing arts venue. Until...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WZVN-TV

Naples resident turns plastic bags into a work of art

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Have you ever wondered what you should do with that collection of used plastic grocery bags? One Naples resident created quite a piece of art, a dress made entirely from plastic bags. Nearly 900 of them were collected over six months to make the eye-popping...
WINKNEWS.com

A taste of Key West in Southwest Florida

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, a taste of Key West has made its way to Southwest Florida. You can get a taste of Key West without the drive at the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill in downtown Naples. You can learn more about the Sea Monkey Tavern and Grill...
KEY WEST, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Woman celebrating 100th birthday encourages other seniors to get active

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Peg Roberts, who has been part of a wellness program at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers for seven years, celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. According to Roberts, being regularly active has helped her in many aspects of her life. She looks forward to the wellness program she attends twice a week - as it’s brought many new friends into her life.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

THE DISH: Highlights from local menus

The Place: The Tubby Pig Brew Pub, 3732 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers. Serving lunch and dinner Tuesday-Saturday; 239-362-1670 or www.thetubbypigbrewpub. business.site. The Details: I had already blown my diet for the day by lunching at Culver’s, so when my husband and son said they wanted to try The Tubby Pig for dinner, I thought why not, I’ll have salad tomorrow.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral hobby shop preparing to open indoor RC park

An indoor remote-controlled racing park is coming to Cape Coral thanks to the Southwest Florida hobby shop Caloosa Trains and Hobbies. The owner of Caloosa Trains and Hobbies said the new RC park is something racers asked for. In just a month, RC cars will be zipping around the indoor...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Florida

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue. Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Neal Communities celebrates opening of SkySail in Naples

Southwest Florida’s largest private homebuilder, Neal Communities, recently celebrated the grand opening of SkySail, a 1,500-single-family-home community on 642 acres off Oil Well Road in Naples. The amenity rich community opened for limited pre-sales in March. To date, more than 20 homes have been sold. Quick move-in homes are...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: Mi Mercado has all the Latin flavors you crave

Our next dining destination is Mi Mercado Foods, an unassuming little store just off Tamiami Trail in East Naples. Inside you’ll find a wide variety of “Mexican, Central American and Caribbean products.” You’ll also discover fresh-baked breads and pastries and most importantly, for the purposes of writing this column, “delicious food with a homemade touch.”
NAPLES, FL
orangeobserver.com

The wonders of Sanibel Island

Sanibel Island is a 33.16-mile island, but it has much to offer. There are fantastic restaurants, sandy beaches and much more. You could spend the day on one of the many beaches and splash around in the water, or relax on the sand. Many restaurateurs would love to have you...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Malinche Mexican restaurant opens in Bonita Springs

A fresh choice recently joined the bevy of Mexican restaurants in Bonita Springs. Malinche Mexican Cuisine opened at the end of June in The Center of Bonita Springs, anchored by Publix supermarket and Old Time Pottery on the northwest corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41. Brothers and co-owners Antonio and Jorge Salazar launched their casual restaurant in space along Bonita Beach Road that Metro Diner vacated two years ago.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coldstone Creamery real estate deal on Fort Myers Beach

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, a popular ice cream shop is heating up with a new real estate deal. Coldstone Creamery on Fort Myers Beach is part of a real estate deal in Southwest Florida. A tiny, two-tenant building sold for $4.5M while being just under 3,000-square-feet. The price...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee Health opens primary care practice, walk-in clinic on Sanibel

Lee Health opened the doors to its newest primary care practice in Southwest Florida. Located at 2495 Palm Ridge Road on Sanibel, Lee Health Sanibel Primary/Walk-In Care will offer primary care and walk-in services to the island communities. Dr. Robert Bussing, a physician with more than 40 years of medical experience, is seeing patients at the clinic. The location had previously been established as a primary care practice under another organization before being acquired by Lee Physician Group. Its hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SANIBEL, FL
iheart.com

MISSING DOG REUNITED WITH FORMER FLORIDA RESIDENT AFTER EIGHT YEARS!

Betsy DeHaan adopted a pitbull named Harley from a domestic animal service in Fort Myers, Florida, in 2013, and a year later, he disappeared. "We searched and cruised and looked and put up posters and sent out the wanted, missing pet and just never stopped looking for him," DeHaan told WINK-TV. A few years later the DeHaan family moved to Missouri, never expecting to hear about Harley again. But Angie Bray, a volunteer at a Lee County animal rescue center, said she was contacted recently by a family who spotted a brown pitbull wandering loose in a Fort Myers neighborhood. Bray took the dog to a veterinarian, where its chip was able to identify him and his owners. DeHaan drove about 1,200 miles to be reunited with Harley. "He's still the same great snuggler he always was," she said in a comment on the sheriff's office Facebook post.
FORT MYERS, FL

