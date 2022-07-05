ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Receives rare day off

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Guerrero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland. Guerrero started the past 34...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani comes up big in Angels' victory over Marlins

Shohei Ohtani gave up one unearned run in seven innings on the mound and had a two-out, two-run single at the plate that gave the Los Angeles Angels the lead for good in a 5-2 victory over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The Angels ended their losing streak...
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will continue their four-game series as the two teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Angels-Orioles prediction and pick. The Orioles defeated the Angels 4-1 on Thursday. Adley Rutschman blasted a solo home run in the second inning, giving the Orioles an early […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Vladimir Guerrero
Person
Cavan Biggio
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynold starting at third.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Resting Friday

Rutschman is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rutschman will get a day off after he went 4-for-18 with a homer, a double, two RBI and four runs over the last five games. Robinson Chirinos will take over behind the plate and bat eighth against the Angels.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Adds another steal Thursday

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Mateo has logged two steals in his last three games since it was revealed he was dealing with a sore left quad. The 27-year-old clearly isn't too hampered by it when running, as he's up to 21 stolen bases this season and he hasn't been caught stealing since June 14. He's added a .194/.249/.320 slash line through 275 plate appearances this year while regularly hitting at the bottom of the order.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Reds rally past Pirates to split doubleheader

Jonathan India snapped a seventh-inning tie with his fourth hit of the day as the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Thursday to split a day-night doubleheader. Roansy Contreras allowed just one run and four hits in a career-high six innings to lead the Pirates over the Reds,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Blows save Thursday

Rogers blew the save, allowing a run on a hit and a hit batsman while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday against San Francisco. He did not factor into the decision. Rogers entered the game with the Padres leading 1-0 and hit the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Diagnosed with side injury

Graterol was diagnosed with right side soreness after exiting Thursday's game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Graterol exited his appearance after just four pitches and was seen pointing to his side while being examined by trainers. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the right-hander experienced cramping around his ribs, and he'll undergo some testing to help determine whether a trip to the injured list is necessary. Any absence would put an extensive amount of stress on a Dodgers bullpen that is already missing several high-leverage arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

