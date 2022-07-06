No injuries reported in South Charleston house fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Matt Smith woke up early Sunday morning to let out his dog. What he found in his front yard was enough to make him howl. “It looked like a tornado hit our front yard,” he said. “And it was our house in the front yard.”
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of downed power lines caused by a tree falling. Metro 911 officials say this happened in the 4400 block of Washington St. W within Charleston city limits. They say crews have the road shut down and AEP and the...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Both eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down in Charleston due to a car driving through a telephone poll on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says around 11:50 a.m. they received calls of a car driving through a telephone pole and crashing in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man was arrested Friday night for allegedly firing multiple shots off his back porch. The South Charleston Police Department tells 13 News that around 7:45 p.m. they received reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of King Street in South Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor trailer crash blocked lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike for hours Saturday night. According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the truck overturned around 5:30 p.m. According to the West Virginia Parkways Authority, no injuries were reported. One lane was opened to traffic...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A medical transport early Saturday morning ended with the driver of an ambulance in handcuffs and in the back of a law enforcement cruiser. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office says a NetCare ambulance rolled in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 23 near the Lawrence County line around 2 a.m. Saturday.
WAYNE, WV (WOWK) — A fire at Watts Woodworking in Wayne has closed down WV-152. Wayne County dispatchers say the fire started just before 4:45 a.m. They say there were no injuries as a result of the fire. There is currently no word on when WV-152 will reopen. Dispatchers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A forklift that was allegedly stolen from a local business in South Point fell off the back of the thief’s trailer as they turned onto US-52 early Saturday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a forklift was found on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County. It happened on Elk River Road North near Blue Creek before 4 this morning. Deputies say a SUV hit a tree, before rolling to a stop in the southbound lane facing...
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The arraignment of a woman accused of setting a deadly fire has been continued. Patricia Kay White was in court on Thursday, and her attorney requested that she undergo a psychological evaluation. White allegedly set fire to a home in the Kanawha City area of Charleston in...
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ) -Mingo County deputies say West Virginia State Police are investigating a missing person’s case. Kevin Horn and his family are desperately searching for their sister Brittany Duff who went missing on June 12th. Brittany was from the Kermit area and her brother says that is...
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after allegedly running a stop sign and hitting a boy on a bicycle at 2nd Ave. and 21st St. Nitro Police say that the driver fled the scene and drove toward Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was told to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County on Wednesday. Rescue crews were initially sent to look for a missing person near Summersville before receiving information that the person went missing after going for a ride on a UTV, according to the Summersville Fire Department.
According to the Summersville Fire Department, a recent UTV accident in Nicholas County resulted in the need for the rider to be medically transported. The accident took place July 5 near Summersville. The call initially went out as a missing persons call to emergency service providers. Those involved in the...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry […]
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency officials are on the scene of a pursuit that has ended with shots fired. The incident is in front of Buffalo Wild Wings and Crossroads Chevrolet near Route 19. Route 19 both north and southbound lanes are shut down. Details are limited. We...
BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police release details about Wednesday’s police shooting in Raleigh County. Captain R.A. Maddy says on Wednesday at approximately 9:47 a.m., initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off Dry Hill Rd. They say the suspect then stole a blue truck and fled in an unknown direction.
UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 1:57 p.m.) — According to our crews on the scene, all roads are opened and the scene is now cleared. UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads Mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally […]
Comments / 0