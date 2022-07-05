ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Late scratch Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cruz was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Phillies for undisclosed reasons,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

MLB Trade Rumors

Mets have interest in Nationals DH Nelson Cruz

The Mets are among the teams with interest in Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz, reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. At this stage of his career, Cruz is strictly a designated hitter. Apart from one game at first base with the Rays in 2021, he hasn’t played the field since 2018. The Mets have frequently used their DH slot to give their regulars a half-day off, though the closest things they have to regular designated hitters are J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. Both players have shown offensive prowess in the past but are having down years so far in 2022, making it fairly logical that the Mets would be thinking about upgrades.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: How many Yankees will make the AL roster?

The record for most representatives from one team at an MLB All-Star Game belongs to … the Yankees, of course!. In 1939, when they also had the best record at the break, the Yankees had 10 (!) players in the All-Star Game, which took place, fittingly, at the original Yankee Stadium. Those 10 included six of the starters for the American League: starting pitcher Red Ruffing, catcher Bill Dickey, second baseman Joe Gordon, third baseman Red Rolfe, left fielder George Selkirk and superstar center fielder Joe DiMaggio. Shortstop Frankie Cosetti, Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Gomez and right-hander Johnny Murphy were named to the team as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias sent to Orioles' bench on Thursday evening

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Urias will sit at home after Jonathan Arauz was chosen as Baltimore's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 136 batted balls this season, Urias has recorded a 8.8% barrel rate and a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington State
CBS Sports

Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Re-enters lineup

Cruz (illness) will serve as the Nationals' designated hitter and cleanup batter in Thursday's game in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. After sitting out two straight games with a stomach-related ailment, Cruz apparently showed enough improvement overnight to re-enter the lineup for the series finale with the Phillies. Juan Soto, who was eased back from a two-game absence due to a calf injury as Washington's DH in Wednesday's 3-2 win, will return to his normal spot in right field Thursday to open up a spot for Cruz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sent to Nationals' bench on Wednesday

Washington Nationals third baseman Maikel Franco is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Franco will rest against his division competition after Juan Soto was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 238 batted balls this season, Franco has accounted for a 5.5% barrel rate and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
ATLANTA, GA
Nelson Cruz
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Adds another steal Thursday

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Angels. Mateo has logged two steals in his last three games since it was revealed he was dealing with a sore left quad. The 27-year-old clearly isn't too hampered by it when running, as he's up to 21 stolen bases this season and he hasn't been caught stealing since June 14. He's added a .194/.249/.320 slash line through 275 plate appearances this year while regularly hitting at the bottom of the order.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Exits with apparent injury

Garcia was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies due to an apparent left side injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Garcia appeared to be grabbing his left side after grounding out in the sixth inning, and he was removed from the game in the seventh. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a strikeout. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Blows save Thursday

Rogers blew the save, allowing a run on a hit and a hit batsman while striking out one in the ninth inning of a 2-1 extra-inning win Thursday against San Francisco. He did not factor into the decision. Rogers entered the game with the Padres leading 1-0 and hit the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Keibert Ruiz: Not in Thursday's lineup

Ruiz is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Ruiz started the past two contests and will take a seat for Thursday's series finale. Tres Barrera will work behind the plate and bat eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits grand slam in win

Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and two total runs scored in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. Hicks reached home on Josh Donaldson's eighth-inning sac fly, then knocked in Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez on his ninth-inning grand slam. It was his fourth home run of the year. Hicks has turned it on in July, picking up five hits in four games, including two two-hit games for a .385 batting average. The outfielder has raised his season batting average to .229 after picking up just one hit in his last seven games in June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Slugs ninth homer

Castillo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds. Castillo gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead with a solo shot in the fifth inning off Reds starter Mike Minor and added a single off Reds reliever Ian Gibaut in the eighth. The homer was the rookie's first blast since July 28 and his ninth of the season. However, he's still only slashing .198/.240/.371 through his first 70 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Takes loss in nightcap

Wilson (1-5) took the loss in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds. He was charged with four runs (one earned) on seven hits and zero walks with four strikeouts in 6.2 innings. The defense let Wilson down and Cincinnati cashed in with a couple additional runs after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Leaves for pinch runner

Marte started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to use Marte at DH, fearing the aggravation of a recent hamstring injury if the manager puts the player in the field. That fear was apparently at play in the ninth inning, when Lovullo removed Marte for a pinch runner after the DH singled home a run and became the tying run. Marte has not played in the field since June 21.
PHOENIX, AZ

