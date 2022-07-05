Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Late scratch Tuesday

The record for most representatives from one team at an MLB All-Star Game belongs to … the Yankees, of course!. In 1939, when they also had the best record at the break, the Yankees had 10 (!) players in the All-Star Game, which took place, fittingly, at the original Yankee Stadium. Those 10 included six of the starters for the American League: starting pitcher Red Ruffing, catcher Bill Dickey, second baseman Joe Gordon, third baseman Red Rolfe, left fielder George Selkirk and superstar center fielder Joe DiMaggio. Shortstop Frankie Cosetti, Hall of Fame pitcher Lefty Gomez and right-hander Johnny Murphy were named to the team as well.
Comments / 0