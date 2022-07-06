ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe Weather May Be Possible Again Today

 4 days ago

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has placed the listening area under...

KFOR

Tuesday’s cold front still on track

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After rain and storms with a Friday cold front, we will try to briefly warm up a bit more to start the week. Sunday night, look for calm and quiet conditions with lows around 70. Monday will be warmer with low 100s Monday. Thankfully a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push through this heat. The storm made a huge mess in an OKC neighborhood near...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Edmond city officials say power restored to thousands after outage

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – City of Edmond officials say power has been mostly restored after thousands lost power Wednesday evening. An estimated 3,450 energy customers were impacted by an outage, according to City of Edmond officials. Crews responded to the Mitch Park substation to address the outage and made...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died after a car hit her overnight on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers told KOCO 5 that a woman was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Shields Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Friday when a vehicle struck her. Authorities said they are unsure why she was crossing the interstate near Scissortail Park and the Oklahoma City Convention Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Severe Weather
poncacitynow.com

Two Dead in Oklahoma Lake Accidents

KOCO – A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat’s propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp on Lake Eufaula. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. Byrd was wearing a life preserver, DPS said.
NORMAN, OK
poncacitynow.com

Oilfield Worker Killed in Oklahoma Oil Rig Accident

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
FAIRVIEW, OK
okcfox.com

Ted's Cafe Escondido reopening after equipment fire

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE. Ted's in Norman is reopening at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Ted's Cafe Escondido has temporarily closed its Norman location after a small equipment fire on the roof of the building. The fire broke out early Wednesday after the restaurant on N. Interstate Drive had already...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Three people injured after fireworks malfunction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say three people were injured in Oklahoma City while attending a free concert and fireworks show. Thousands of people headed to Scissortail Park to enjoy the ‘Red White and Boom’ celebration with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of the city on Wednesday morning. Police were called to the scene near Northwest 10th and MacArthur. Police say the shooing left one person injured and may have possibly been a drive-by. The victim was hit in the leg...
Kristen Walters

Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July

A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OKCPD: 88-year-old woman found shot to death on front porch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for the suspect(s) in an 88-year-old woman’s shooting death on the city’s northeast side Saturday evening. According to the incident report, officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of NE 14th Pl. around...

