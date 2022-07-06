Louise Carroll: Random thoughts for July

Random thoughts are bits of conversation, or something I've read or heard, and I just have to share them with you.

I don't expect any of them are life-changing, but hopefully are interesting and amusing.

∙A Shout Out to Sam Pawlowski, a long-time volunteer taking care of Legion Park, D'Addio Family Nursery for donating the flowers for the park Hovis Auto Supply in Zelienople for donating the paint, Sam for painting the cannon and anchor.

∙ I like words that sound like what they mean. Glamazon, meaning a tall, glamorous, self-assured woman, is exactly that kind of word.

∙ "Truth-tellers are not always palatable. There is a preference for candy bars." − Gwendolyn Brooks, poet 1917-2000.

∙ This is just plain silly but it made me smile. "Spring is sprung the grass is rizI wonder where the boidies iz the boid is on the wing, Now isn't that obsoidI thought the wing was on the boid." That poem reminded me of autograph books. Remember them? It was fun for a while, but I had a cousin I didn't like, and when she gave me her autograph book to write in, I couldn't resist. I wrote "Roses are Red, violets are blue. I have a dog that just looks like you." That was not a nice thing to do, but I felt good about it until she told her mother and my aunt made me erase every word. It took some time, and I did it, but I couldn't erase the thought. Wish I had been a nicer kid.

∙ I got a book "The Hottest Heads of State" by J.D. and Kate Dobson. It is an interesting look at our presidents. I learned George Washington was an excellent dancer. He had very large hands, and he kept Mount Vernon fashionable and up to date. I don't know when you might need to know this about George, but I'm sharing it − just in case.

∙ Why do men's clothes have buttons on the right while women's clothes have buttons on the left? When buttons were invented, they were very expensive and worn primarily by the rich. Since most people are right-handed, it is easier to push buttons on the right through holes on the left. Because wealthy women were dressed by maids, dressmakers put the buttons on the maid's right, and that's where women's buttons have remained since.

∙ My friend and I are not like two peas in a pod, we are like two nuts in a tree.

∙ "If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon's, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side, and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other." − Ulysses S. Grant, military commander, 18th US President, 1822-1885.

∙ In 2020, there were 1.68 million marriages in the United States. This is a decrease from the previous year when about 2.02 million marriages were registered.

∙ In the day − Ellwood City Ledger Town Topics Sept. 27, 1938. "In reminiscing with former County Commissioner A.E. Connor about early development of the town, we learned that the first bridge in Ellwood City was a covered bridge known as Jones Bridge. The bridge was located over the hill from where the Free Methodist Church is now located. It was constructed of white pine, and was 16 feet long and 12 feet, 8-inches wide, and was erected for a cost of $2,200.

∙ A truly happy person is one who can enjoy the scenery on a detour.

∙ "The hardest thing is to take less when you can get more," Kin Hubbard.

∙ Just a reminder. Aug. 5 is National Underwear Day, so don't miss a chance to celebrate; wear your very best underwear.

∙ "The early bird gets the worm but the second mouse gets the cheese.

∙ Some statistics about Ellwood City. The median age is 43.4; the median age for women is 44.9, and the median age for men is 41.4. These numbers totally surprised me. I thought we were a much older community.

∙ During a recent study at the University of Maryland, sociologist Philip Cohen asked nearly 2,000 men and women a simple question: “What’s your favorite color?” Blue turned out to be most popular across the board, followed by green for men and purple for women.

∙ "All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connects us as neighbors, In our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver." − Mr. Rogers, 1928-2003.