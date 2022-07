The Nothing Phone 1 might be the most exciting phone of the year, if only because the company knows exactly how to drum up excitement around a new product. Even if you’re fed up with all the little trickles of information, the launch event is probably the time to tune in to finally get to know everything there is to know about the Phone 1. It will start on July 12 at 4 pm BST (11 am ET / 8 am PT / 8:30 pm IST), and you can watch it right here on Android Police.

