ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mona Hammond, ‘EastEnders’ Star, Dies at 91

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYPV8_0gWB7r7100

Click here to read the full article.

Mona Hammond, a former “ EastEnders ” star and West End trailblazer, has died. She was 91.

No cause of death has been given.

Hammond was best known for playing “EastEnders” matriarch Blossom on the long-running British soap opera as well as co-founding the Black British theater company Talawa alongside Yvonne Brewster, Carmen Munroe and Inigo Espejel in 1986.

The actor was of Chinese and Jamaican heritage, according to the Guardian, changing her name from Mavis Chin to Mona Hammond to avoid typecasting. Hammond was born in Jamaica and moved to Britain in 1959, working in an office while attending evening acting classes. Before long, she had won a scholarship to leading British acting college RADA. She graduated in 1964 and was soon gracing the boards in theaters across the country.

She also appeared in 70 roles on screen, including in comedies “The Crouches” and “Us Girls,” as well as playing Aunty Susu in sitcom “Desmond’s,” which ran from 1989 to 1994, and soaps such as “Coronation Street,” “Holby City” and “Doctors.” In 2005 she appeared in the film “Kinky Boots” alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joel Edgerton and Sarah-Jane Potts.

In 2006 she played Rita-Anne in “Doctor Who,” alongside David Tennant and Billie Piper, and two years later had a role in Roland Emmerich’s feature “10,000 BC.”

Her last on-screen role was in 2016, in a short called “Bucky” opposite Frances Barber.

News of Hammond’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes, including from RADA, who tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond, trailblazer, RADA Graduate and honorary fellow” while the “EastEnders” Twitter account also paid tribute, posting: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Mona Hammond has passed away. Mona created a no-nonsense grandmother in Blossom Jackson who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her. Our love and thoughts are with Mona’s family and friends.”

Jo Martin, who played Hammond’s daughter Natalie in “The Crouches,” wrote: “Mona Hammond, honoured to be her screen daughter. RIP Queen.”

Talawa’s artistic director Michael Buffong said in a statement: “Throughout her extensive career, Mona has been a trailblazer in the arts and her incredible legacy will continue; she embodies Talawa – ‘small but mighty.’”

The theater company also published a tribute to Hammond on their website. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond OBE,” the statement reads. “Known and loved by many as Blossom in ‘Eastenders’ and Aunty SuSu in ‘Desmond’s,’ we knew Mona as the co-founder of Talawa Theatre Company – she was our National Treasure. As one of the founders of Talawa Theatre Company, Mona’s passion and vision have been fundamental to all we do to create Black theatre and make theatre more accessible for Black people in the U.K.”

“Her prominent roles in theatre, TV and film, allow others to stand on her shoulders,” the statement continues. “Mona Hammond inspired and continues to inspire so many who will always be indebted directly or indirectly by her great body of work. Mona was in the very first Talawa production in 1986, a dramatization of ‘The Black Jacobins’ by CLR James  – the story of Toussaint Louverture, who led the Haitian revolution. At a time when it was believed that Black actors could not play British classics, Mona redefined classic roles such as Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ in 1989.”

“Mona’s repertoire also included Madam Love in the Jamaican classic ‘An Echo in the Bone’ by Dennis Scott in 1986, described by The Caribbean Times as ‘drama which touches the human soul’, the musical ‘O Babylon!’ in 1988, and her reimaging of the Fool in Talawa’s 1994 production of ‘King Lear.'”

“Talawa would not exist without Mona and her fellow co-founders Yvonne Brewster, Carmen Munroe, and Inigo Espejel; she was instrumental in pushing forward the Black Theatre movement in the U.K. Mona was an integral and beloved member of the Talawa family, and we will miss her greatly.”

Hammond is survived by a son and a granddaughter.

A tribute celebrating Hammond’s contribution to stage and screen will be held by Talawa Theater Company in September.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Slow Horses’ Star Christopher Chung Signs With The Artists Partnership (EXCLUSIVE) – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. REPRESENTATION “Slow Horses” star Christopher Chung has signed with The Artists Partnership in the U.K. for representation. He will be repped by Christina Shepherd, who also counts Olivia Cooke, Suranne Jones and Noah Jupe among her clients. Chung recently dazzled viewers as egotistical tech wizard Roddy Ho in Apple TV+ spy series “Slow Horses,” which also starred Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. Season 2 has wrapped and the show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season. As well as an extensive theater background, including stints in Andy Fickman’s “Heathers the Musical,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Variety

Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ Actor, Dies at 99

Larry Storch, the comedic character actor who also did voiceover work and impressions and was best known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop,” has died. He was 99. His family released a statement on his Facebook page, saying, “It is with the heaviest of...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Brian Jackson: Star of Man from Del Monte adverts dies aged 91

The actor who starred in the catchy Man from Del Monte TV adverts of the 1980s has died at the age of 91. Bolton-born Brian Jackson died at his home in London's West End after being treated for prostate cancer. A statement from his family said the father-of-five's final moments...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toussaint Louverture
Person
Una Stubbs
Person
David Tennant
Person
Leonard Fenton
Person
Frances Barber
Person
Billie Piper
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
extratv

Harrison Wagner’s Family Reveals His Cause of Death

Last week, Jack Wagner’s son Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at age 27. Now, Harrison family has revealed new details about his death, saying that “he ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Along with announcing the creation of the Harrison Wagner Scholarship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Charlotte’s Nickname for Prince William Is Surprisingly Normal

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. But even as the future king’s child, she still calls her dad by a casual nickname. Hello! magazine recently took a walk down memory lane by resharing the card that Princess Charlotte wrote to her late grandma, Princess Diana, on Mother’s Day last year. In the note, the 7-year-old royal revealed the special moniker she has for her dad: “Papa.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Theater Company#Black British#Chinese#Jamaican#Guardian
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Joe Turkel, ‘Blade Runner’ & ‘The Shining’ Actor, Dies at 94

Veteran character actor Joe Turkel, best known for playing the ghostly bartender Lloyd in The Shining and Dr. Eldon Tyrell in Blade Runner, has died. He was 94. According to Deadline, Turkel passed away on Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was said to have died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy