Attempted Murder Charge, July 6

A Coos Bay man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault after police said he set a vehicle on fire last week that badly burned a woman inside. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Jesse L. Waggoner after he started a second fire, the agency said, this one inside a fifth wheel trailer he was hiding in.
A Roseburg woman was hospitalized after an alleged elude and crash incident on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 69-year old Diane Baldwin on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard for speeding. Baldwin allegedly sped away through a congested area on Diamond Lake. Deputies located the suspect driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and re-engaged the pursuit.
WINSTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winston woman. The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday walking along Highway 42 towards Winston. She was leaving work on Ingram Drive.
ALLEGANY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find a person who went missing from the Allegany area yesterday morning. The CCSO says they are actively searching for George L Lagrou, 84. Lagrou is said to have last been seen around mile post 7 of Weyerhauser Lane in Allegany at about 11:30 a.m. on July 7. Deputies say Lagrou is known to get rides into town and frequent restaurants, bars and grocery stores.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman after an alleged attempt to elude incident early Thursday. A DCSO report said at 1:00 a.m. a vehicle passed a patrol vehicle at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Alameda Street in Roseburg. The vehicle showed no signs of slowing down. The deputy initiated his overhead lights and almost simultaneously the vehicle reportedly ran a red light at the corner of Stephens and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
A Klamath Falls man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:00 p.m. officers were called to Stewart Park for a second disturbance involving the same parties. It was determined that the 49-year old threatened a victim with bear mace, which was seized from the suspect’s vehicle.
According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 300 block State St., “burglary.” At 1:09 p.m., 500 block Clark St., “burglary.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for July 5, 6:18 a.m., 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” Also, at 6:18 a.m., same block, 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into MV.” At 8:39 a.m., also 400 block State St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 8:50 a.m., 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into vehicle.” At 9:37 a.m., also 400 block Clark St., “unlawful entry into MV.”
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged menacing incident on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:00 a.m. 31-year old Christopher Cook allegedly caused a scene at the Oak Street Market in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street, and threatened to kill a bystander with a knife. Cook reportedly stole a can of coffee and smashed it in the parking lot before walking way.
A structure fire was contained to the garage, in the 3600 block of Carnes Road in the Green District on Friday. A report from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews responded just after 11:00 a.m. when a neighbor and several other people in the area reported the fire. The first arriving fire engine reported heavy smoke coming from the garage area. Crews were able to knock down the fire. There was no fire damage to the nearby house.
Wolf Creek — Two people were arrested Wednesday, July 6 during law enforcement raids of two unlicensed cannabis operations in Wolf Creek. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) searched the 1300 block of Frontage Road and the 80 block of Speaker Road, Wolf Creek, locating 14,000 cannabis plants and approximately 7,000 pounds of processed cannabis in one of the outbuildings.
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 39-year old drinking a 40-ounce beer on the sidewalk, while he was standing in front of the officer, at the corner of Southeast Spruce Street and Southeast Washington Avenue downtown. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to multi-vehicle, serious injury, blocking crash on Highway 38 near milepost 25. Preliminary investigation revealed a tan Toyota Corolla, operated by Cedric Lossing (24) of Myrtle Point, was traveling east overtaking a motorhome in the passing lanes when it crossed the centerline and crashed head on into a westbound Jeep Cherokee, operated by Cathy Fore (60) of North Bend. A red Peterbilt dump truck, operated by David Buoy (60) of Clatskanie, was traveling westbound following the Jeep Cherokee and attempted to avoid the collision by steering into the eastbound lane where it crashed through an eastbound bumper-pulled Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Grey Ford F150, operated by Timothy Prulheire (70) of Grants Pass. The grey Ford F150 traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck, operated by Dillan Bloomer (27) of Clark Fork, Idaho, pulling a flatbed utility trailer hauling a grader. Cedric Lossing was transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Cathy Fore and a passenger in the Jeep, Patrick Culbertson (70) of Myrtle Point, were transported to RiverBend Hospital in Eugene. Patrick Culbertson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at RiverBend. David Buoy and Dillon Bloomer were uninjured. Timothy Prulheire and his passenger, Joan Prulhiere (81) of Grants Pass, reported minor injury but declined medical treatment at the scene. Hwy 38 traffic remained open while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Scottsburg Fire Department, Reach Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire and Ambulance, Kellogg Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department and ODOT.
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver being pursued for reckless driving after nearly hitting a child led law enforcement on a high speed chase in Coos County. The Coos County Sheriff's Office reports that on Thursday, June 30 at 3:10 p.m., a citizen made a direct report of a reckless driver who had nearly struck a young child to a Patrol Deputy on Libby Lane headed towards Charleston.
A Myrtle Point man is deceased, and four people were injured, following a serious chain reaction wreck on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:30 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which was blocking Highway 38 near milepost 25, about three miles east of Scottsburg.
