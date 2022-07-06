Man Wanted in Shamokin Dam, Brought From Puerto Rico

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Fredy Mendoza, age 34, formerly of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on Friday by United States District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, to 300 months imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking, and 18 months imprisonment for committing pandemic unemployment fraud, to run concurrently with the methamphetamine trafficking sentence.
MILTON – Milton state police investigated a couple thefts this month and are looking for information from the public. The most recent incident occurred in the early morning hours Friday at a residence in West Buffalo Township, Union County. Police said $800 cash and a Ruger pistol valued at $400 were stolen sometime between 12:30 and 7:45 that morning.
After a two day search, the body of a man was pulled from Lake Hauto on Sunday morning. On Friday afternoon, emergency personnel were called to Lake Hauto near the Schuylkill/Carbon County line for a report of male that had been out on a boat and went missing. Crews searched...
Watsontown, Pa. — Thieves cut a hole in a chain link fence surrounding a lawn equipment store and made away with a John Deere zero-turn mower last week.
Now State Police in Milton are asking for the public's help to identify the culprits.
Trooper Tyler Arbogast said the thieves cut through the fence at LandPro Equipment on Byers Lane sometime on Sunday, July 3 and stole a 2022 green and yellow John Deere Z950 zero-turn lawnmower, which retails at more than $10,000.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call barracks at 570-524-2662.
Williamsport, Pa. — A search warrant for a man’s phone helped connect a cocaine delivery between a confidential informant and Williamsport man. Investigators said Rahsaan Imod Goines delivered the narcotics on June 16 to the informant, according to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office. The 22-year-old Goines was taken into custody after he told them a man approached him and requested the cocaine be delivered to the informant. Goines was allegedly paid $40 for his help.
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman accused of failing to report income allegedly collected $2,304 in SNAP Benefits from the Lycoming County Assistance Office, investigators said.
Emily Motter, 35, of Montoursville failed to report income from a time period of April 3 to June 30 of 2020 despite being told she was required to do so, according to an affidavit.
Agent Maria Lesh with the Office of the State Inspector General received a referral from the Office of Assistance on May 5 of 2020. Lesh spoke with an Investigative Manager from Walmart, Inc., who verified Motter’s employment history and wages earned over the time period requested.
Motter was charged with third-degree felony fraud during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. At the conclusion of the hearing, Motter posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released.
BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a woman in Pike County lost $46,968.00 in a Wells Fargo scam on June 28. According to officials, a 67-year-old woman received a Microsoft message on her computer saying her computer has been breached. Investigators said the victim then spoke to a fake Microsoft employee […]
Divers and search teams spent their second day Saturday in Lake Hauto looking for a Panther Valley man in his early 20s who reportedly jumped into the waters from a boat and became distressed. The call came around 5 p.m. Friday. Dive teams from Lehighton and Ryan Township were on...
Pennsylvania State Police troopers armed with rifles are on the scene of an undisclosed incident in central Pennsylvania on Friday, July 8, authorities say. The incident has led to a road closures in the area of Sandhill, Goods, and Sickman Mill roads, dispatchers say. The nature of the incident, which...
Lancaster County, PA — Ephrata Police are investigating a business burglary that occurred overnight Friday, July 8 into Saturday, July 9, at a grocery store in the 400 block of North Reading Road, Ephrata Borough. Police say the suspect(s) got into the building by breaking a lock on a...
READING, Pa. — The Berks County Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a woman from Reading. The coroner’s office says she has a tattoo of a rose and the name "Brandon" under it on her right forearm. She also had tattoos of paw prints on...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Perry County on Saturday night. According to Perry County Dispatch, the fire is in the 400 block of Delvile Road in Penn Township, Perry County. Crews were dispatched to the scene at around 6:30...
One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
Shickshinny (Luzerne County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Jonathan Eisenhauer, 39, of Shickshinny took off, when Troopers tried to arrest him on two active warrants Friday. We're told Eisenhauer led them on a brief foot chase before being arrested. While Troopers did not say what those two warrants were, Eisenhauer...
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash in York, just before noon Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on 83 South near Exit 19. The ramp to Market Street was shut down for more than an hour, according to dispatchers. State police are investigating.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Residents of a Luzerne County housing development said they have had no water, or low water pressure, for the past day or so. They said they are not getting answers from the property owner as to why there are water issues. Residents of Laurel Run Estates reached out to the […]
A Williamsport man who prosecutors said let his son burn to death after a failed arson-for-hire attempt is headed to prison, according to The Times-Tribune. Brett Sweeting Sr., 56, was sentenced to 2 ½ to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, the paper reported. Prosecutors said that Sweeting Sr., let his son, Brett Sweeting Jr., 26, burn to death after the Scranton house exploded in the arson attempt in 2018.
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
