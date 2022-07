Vickie Lea (Perkinson) Kirchoff, born on February 25, 1950 in Scott County, Indiana. She graduated from North Knox High School in 1968. Her parents were Alice Louise (Abbott) and Claude Leon Perkinson Sr. Both parents are deceased. Vickie. married Tom J. Kirchoff on August 28, 1971. and they had three...

BICKNELL, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO