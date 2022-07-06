Carlos Santana’s mid-concert collapse blamed on heat exhaustion, dehydration

(NBC News) — Rock legend Carlos Santana collapsed during a show Tuesday night in Michigan, the result of heat exhaustion and dehydration, his manager said.

Santana, 74, who has been touring with Earth, Wind & Fire , was in the middle of a set at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, about 42 miles north of Detroit, when he fell, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

Medical workers attended to Santana, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, before he was carried offstage, video shows.

Manager Michael Vrionis in a statement that Santana was taken to an emergency room for observation and that he was “doing well.”

