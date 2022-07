New construction home has an estimated completion is end of August 2022. This lovely split bedroom floor plan consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open-concept kitchen features a spacious island with granite countertops, tiled back splash and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy your very own private first-floor primary suite with a walk-in closet and double-vanity bath. LVP is included throughout the home; 8' ceilings with a 9' trey in the great room; primary bath shower walls tiled; attic access in utility room. Reach out to one of our Sales Agents today to discuss the options still available to personalize the interior colors of your home! Estimated completion date is end of August 2022.

MADISON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO