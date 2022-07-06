ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Grab The Tissues! Fans Are So Emotional After Reading Prince Harry's Tribute To Diana On Her Birthday

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9hJN_0gWB4d6i00
Shutterstock

Prince Harry gave an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday during a virtual appearance at the 2022 Diana Award ceremony on Friday, July 1st – and we bet there wasn’t a single dry eye in the room!

The Duke of Sussex, 37, reflected on his late mother’s legacy while addressing the young people who were honored for their humanitarian work at the ceremony, and said he hears her voice and feels her presence even more now that he is a “husband and a parent.”

“My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother’s voice is even stronger in my life,” the father-of-two said in his moving speech, which also coincided with the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death. “I see her legacy in all of you,” Prince Harry continued, after thanking the recipients of the prestigious award for helping “keep her voice alive” through their advocacy.

“I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations,” he added, before saying that he sees “her legacy” every single day through his son, three-year-old Archie, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet. “I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mom’s legacy when I look at my own children every day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQo4z_0gWB4d6i00

"All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so," he added.

The Duke concluded his emotional tribute by saying: "My mother knew that young people have the power to accomplish anything. And can act beyond their years as the leaders we so desperately need right now. I know the memory I hold of my mum will never fade, because I see her spirit in each of you. So, thank you for keeping her fire alive."

Comments / 4

Kate Parrish
4d ago

Has this guy learned to work emotions, and pull the heartstrings, or what? Will give you a good story, for cash. You’ve taught him well, MEghan. You’ve taught him well.

Reply
6
Bob in Florida
4d ago

This pitiful excuse for a grown man continues to cash in on his mother's car accident death ( she could have survived the doctors said if she had worn her seatbelt ) that occured a quarter of a century ago when he as twelve. The " Oh pity poor me" act is stomach churning in a grown man. And in his comments on her he still refers to her as his"mum" as if he were still 12 and not 37. With an I.Q. of around 15 and a brain destroyed by nearly two decades of pot and alcohol abuse what else could be expected ?

Reply
4
Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Emotional#Tissues#British Royal Family
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince William Could Be Crowned Earlier Due To Prince Charles’ ‘Cash In Bags’ Scandal, Source Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly preparing themselves for the possibility of leading the throne sooner rather than later. In its July 12 issue, Closer UK claimed that Prince Charles’ cash-in bags scandal put the heir to the throne at risk of losing his future role. If he is proven guilty, Prince Charles may no longer be allowed to ascend the throne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
People

Meghan Markle's New Pinky Ring Revealed — and It Has a Hidden Message for Women's Empowerment

Meghan Markle is known for her commitment to sustainable and meaningful fashion — and her latest style statement is no exception. The Duchess of Sussex debuted two new glittering diamond rings at the Invictus Games in April. She also wore the rings to Queen Elizabeth's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were on display during a playful moment with some of the younger royal family members during Trooping the Colour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
164K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy