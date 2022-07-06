Grab The Tissues! Fans Are So Emotional After Reading Prince Harry's Tribute To Diana On Her Birthday

Shutterstock

Prince Harry gave an emotional and heartfelt tribute to his late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday during a virtual appearance at the 2022 Diana Award ceremony on Friday, July 1st – and we bet there wasn’t a single dry eye in the room!

The Duke of Sussex, 37, reflected on his late mother’s legacy while addressing the young people who were honored for their humanitarian work at the ceremony, and said he hears her voice and feels her presence even more now that he is a “husband and a parent.”

“My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother’s voice is even stronger in my life,” the father-of-two said in his moving speech, which also coincided with the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death. “I see her legacy in all of you,” Prince Harry continued, after thanking the recipients of the prestigious award for helping “keep her voice alive” through their advocacy.

“I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations,” he added, before saying that he sees “her legacy” every single day through his son, three-year-old Archie, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet. “I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mom’s legacy when I look at my own children every day.”

"All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so," he added.

The Duke concluded his emotional tribute by saying: "My mother knew that young people have the power to accomplish anything. And can act beyond their years as the leaders we so desperately need right now. I know the memory I hold of my mum will never fade, because I see her spirit in each of you. So, thank you for keeping her fire alive."