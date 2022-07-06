ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PUMP PATROL: Gas prices fall for 3rd straight week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnOZm_0gWB4bLG00

This morning, the Long Island average for a gallon of gas has dipped and is now under $4.79 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.78 a gallon. That number is down two cents overnight.

For New York, the average for a gallon of gas is $4.88.

PUMP PATROL

The price on Long Island is down about 10 cents from a week ago and about 12 cents from a month ago.

The price of gas is still up $1.61 for a gallon across Long Island since this time last year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Long Island
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy