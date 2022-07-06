PUMP PATROL: Gas prices fall for 3rd straight week

This morning, the Long Island average for a gallon of gas has dipped and is now under $4.79 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.78 a gallon. That number is down two cents overnight.

For New York, the average for a gallon of gas is $4.88.

PUMP PATROL



The price on Long Island is down about 10 cents from a week ago and about 12 cents from a month ago.

The price of gas is still up $1.61 for a gallon across Long Island since this time last year.