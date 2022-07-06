Company recalls Lavender Shortbread Cookies sold at Target

J&M Foods is voluntarily recalling a select number of their Lavender Shortbread Cookies sold at Target because some batches were mistakenly packaged with chocolate chips and may cause allergies.

The company says the packaging on the cookies does not list the presence of a possible allergen, and that some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or eggs could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Following are the product lots impacted by this voluntary recall.

Favorite Day 7 oz Lavender Shortbread 0-85239-28609-8 BB 18-Apr-2023 1,464

Consumers who purchased the impacted product cab call Target at 1-800-440-0680 , or J&M Foods at 1-800-264-2278 for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact J&M at 1-800-264-2278 .