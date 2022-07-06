Police arrest man in connection to deadly triple bodega shooting in Brooklyn

An arrest has been made in a Brooklyn deadly shooting that took place at around midnight Tuesday.

Police say three people were gunned down inside a bodega in East New York, and two of them were killed.

The third victim, an 18-year-old, is still listed in critical condition.

Police arrested 19-year-old Malachi Kirkland, who has been charged with murder.

Officers believe the shooting was gang motivated.

The two men who were killed have been identified as 21-year-old Sulaiman Odunsa, and 23-year-old Amir Green.

The investigation is ongoing.