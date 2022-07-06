ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Class of 2024 WR Ny Carr has made his college decision

 4 days ago
Uga Mascot Uga X 2021 during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

Georgia had a commitment in its 2024 class on the first day of July. The Bulldogs lost it when 4-star South Florida DB Antione Jackson flipped to Miami.

Flash forward four days and the Bulldogs now have another commitment for the 2024 cycle.

It is a big one at that in 4-star South Georgia WR Ny Carr. Carr plays for Colquitt County in South Georgia.

Carr ranks as the nation’s No. 10 WR and the No. 66 overall prospect for the 2024 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

11Alive

Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75. His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004. "A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith,...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
iHeartRadio

This Is Georgia's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Covington: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Covington, Georgia

Why are so many movies filmed in Covington Georgia?. Covington is determined to be the best place in the south to call “home”. The community is made up of families. Discover why Covington should become your next destination. Covington is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a good meal, shop for a while, or simply take in the sights.
COVINGTON, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
