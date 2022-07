Patricia Louise (Mason) Atkinson 94, of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 8, 2022. Patricia was born on June 2, 1928 in Bicknell, IN to the late James Earl Mason and Bernice Ruth (Egbert) Mason. Patricia worked in the jewelry department at Gimble bond and was a...

BICKNELL, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO