Library to Host Author’s Fair During FIA

Three people were hurt when the SUV they were in ran off I-55 north of Matthews and overturned. The driver, 19 year old Dayonna Beasley of Jackson, TN and two juveniles from Decatur, IL received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in Sikeston. The accident happened late Friday...
Among the arrests by the MSHP over the weekend was 22 year old Andrew Wright of Paragould. He was arrested Saturday afternoon in Dunklin County on a misdemeanor warrant out of Butler County. He was taken to the DCJC.
One person died following a head on crash on the US 412 Bypass in Paragould Thursday morning. The Arkansas State Police reports 55 year old Jeri Sue Banks of Paragould was killed when she attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-pass zone, and her pickup collided with a tractor trailer rig.
Dyersburg police responded to a domestic in progress on Wilson Street this morning around 5:00 a.m. Officers arrived to discover that Carlos Phillips, 25, Dyersburg, assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother. Officer Samantha Quast was injured when Phillips struck her in the head as she was attempting to arrest Phillips. Another officer deployed his taser and Phillips was taken into custody.
Comments / 0