Rutland man accused in slew of thefts

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Rutland man has been accused of a slew of thefts across the county. Police say he was dealt five charges, across three different incidents.

On July 5, Ryan C. Johnson, 25, was arrested by Vermont State Police Field Force Troopers after an investigation led them to his house. His arrest came after the report of a wallet being stolen from a car in Mendon, Vermont. When they got to his Rutland home, police say, they spoke with Johnson outside and recovered the stolen wallet from him. He was charged with possession of stolen property.

Johnson is also being charged with two counts of grand larceny, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, and a second count of possession of stolen property. These charges stem from two separate incidents on June 29, involving the theft of tools and a 2022 GMC pickup truck that was allegedly used to transport the stolen tools. On July 4, law enforcement recovered some of the stolen tools from Johnson’s home in Rutland, police said.

Johnson was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on Wednesday. He was also issued court-ordered conditions of release.

The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Johnson. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously on the state police website .

