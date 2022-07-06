ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Lambert Family Named 2022 Farm Family of the Year

By Tim Matthews
krwc1360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Farm Family Recognition Program recently named the 2022 Wright County Farm Family of the Year. This year’s Farm Family of the Year is the Gene and Mary Jo Lambert family of Lambert Farms west of Buffalo in Chatham Township. Gene and Mary Jo’s farm was first purchased in 1956 by...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

George A. Sibet

Age 80, longtime Monticello and Big Lake resident, passed away April 23rd in Sebring, Florida. A Celebration of Life for George Sibet will be held Sunday, July 10th at 2 PM at the Osseo American Legion at 260 4th Avenue Southeast in Osseo.
BIG LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, MN
Society
City
Howard Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Buffalo, MN
Business
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
County
Wright County, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Charles “Chuck” Pelzel

Age 87 of Buffalo, passed away July 6th at The Glenn Memory Care Cottages in Buffalo. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 5th, 1 hour prior to services at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Chuck Pelzel will be held Friday, August 5th at 11 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Heron Lake, Minnesota. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorials are preferred to The Glenn of Buffalo. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
BUFFALO, MN
point2homes.com

2098 Pin Oak Drive, Eagan, Dakota County, MN, 55122

Welcome home to 2098 Pin Oak Dr. Beautifully updated 5 bedroom/4-bathroom 2 story in convenient Eagan location. Open concept main level with vaulted ceiling, built-in window seat and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire main level. Spacious remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite, tile backsplash and custom center island. Master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. A "perfect 10" fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio, perennial gardens, and new edging. Finished lower level with 4th and 5th bedroom, 2nd family room area, storage, and full bathroom. Oversized 2 car garage. Within walking distance to many restaurants, coffee shops, entertainment, parks, and shopping. Proximity to two major highways, makes this neighborhood perfect for commuters and those who enjoy the walkability and convenience of city living while still desiring a quiet suburban feel.This home will not disappoint!
EAGAN, MN
krwc1360.com

Summer Fun Continues in Wright County With Waverly Daze 2022

The dust has barely settled on the 4th of July celebrations from earlier in the week, but another local community is ready to celebrate summer. The community of Waverly presents the annual Waverly Daze beginning today. Friday activities include the tractor show at the Railroad Park, and Family Fun night...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farms#Family Farms#Family Of The Year#Wright County Farm Family#Lamberts#Church#The Wright County Fsa
point2homes.com

2578 Linwood Avenue E, Maplewood, Ramsey County, MN, 55119

Fantastic 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home. The main level features gleaming maple hardwood floors throughout, a well appointed living room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, informal dining area that walks out to the deck, kitchen with granite counter, walk in pantry, center island and wood cabinetry, a half bathroom and a sitting room/formal dining room. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms (one is a vaulted primary en-suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet), a full bathroom. The lower level is perfect for entertaining - family room, recreation room - it's your choice. There is also an en-suite 5th bedroom ready for your guests! Enjoy all nature has to offer - this home backs up to an 8 acre park providing privacy. Ideally located with easy access to to HWY494 and all of your needs.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
krwc1360.com

Jean E. McDonnell

Age 89 of Buffalo, longtime owner of the Wright County Journal Press, passed away on June 30th. Mass of Christian Burial for Jean McDonnell will be held Thursday, July 28th at 11 AM, with visitation at 9 AM, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
FOX 21 Online

After near-death experience, boater is on a push to save lives on Minnesota’s lakes

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – After nearly dying on the water, a lifelong boater in Hennepin County is now behind a push to prevent what happened to him from happening to others. Jack Doty had hypothermia back in April after he fell off his boat and spent an hour in the cold water of Lake Minnetonka; a near death experience that the 47-year-old will remember for the rest of his life.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
krwc1360.com

Frederick “Fred” Jude

Age 72 of Annandale, passed away July 1st at his home. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15th, 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Memorial Services for Fred Jude will be held Friday, July 15th at 11 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Annandale. Burial will be held at a later date at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
WJON

18-Year-Old Travels to Meet Girl He Thought was 17-Years-Old

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake police department is reminding parents to stay informed on who their kids are talking to online. Over the weekend Big Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at a home. Officers say the homeowner called the police because an 18-year-old...
BIG LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota cities scramble to regulate THC edibles

MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota's new law allowing hemp-derived THC edibles kicked in July 1, it surprised many, including city and county leaders across the state. The law set the rules for maximum legal dosages for gummies, packaging, warning labels and the age of purchase. But it was fairly silent on the issue of how and where those products can be sold, and under what circumstances.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy