Work Scheduled for Independence Avenue

Dyersburg police responded to a domestic in progress on Wilson Street this morning around 5:00 a.m. Officers arrived to discover that Carlos Phillips, 25, Dyersburg, assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother. Officer Samantha Quast was injured when Phillips struck her in the head as she was attempting to arrest Phillips. Another officer deployed his taser and Phillips was taken into custody.

DYERSBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO