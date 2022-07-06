MSHP Makes Arrests in New Madrid County

On Sunday, around 3:30 A.M. officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s on E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses and learned about 20 shots were fired and two people had been hit. One victim was transported to Missouri Delta hospital in Sikeston and received treatment for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim is expected to recover. The other victim was transported to St. Francis hospital in Cape Girardeau, where they later passed away. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Sh’Tyana Ingram, of Sikeston. Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad are investigating. If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711 or our tip line at (573) 475-3774.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO