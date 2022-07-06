ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Madrid County, MO

MSHP Makes Arrests in New Madrid County

ktmoradio.com
 4 days ago

Two Portageville men were arrested by the MSHP Tuesday evening. 43 year old...

www.ktmoradio.com

ktmoradio.com

Paragould Man Arrested in Dunklin County

Among the arrests by the MSHP over the weekend was 22 year old Andrew Wright of Paragould. He was arrested Saturday afternoon in Dunklin County on a misdemeanor warrant out of Butler County. He was taken to the DCJC.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston man saved during wellness check

Man wanted in connection of stolen vehicle in Paducah. Sedgewickville was enjoying a special Fourth of July celebration within its community. The Bollinger County Library celebrated 75 years on Saturday, July 9.
SIKESTON, MO
ktmoradio.com

Dyersburg Police Officer Hurt while Making an Arrest

Dyersburg police responded to a domestic in progress on Wilson Street this morning around 5:00 a.m. Officers arrived to discover that Carlos Phillips, 25, Dyersburg, assaulted his 69-year-old grandmother. Officer Samantha Quast was injured when Phillips struck her in the head as she was attempting to arrest Phillips. Another officer deployed his taser and Phillips was taken into custody.
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Man accused of striking Dyersburg officer on the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is facing charges after he reportedly struck an officer on the head early Thursday morning. Dyersburg Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident on Wilson Street around 5 a.m. Thursday. Officers on the scene learned Carlos Phillips, 25, was accused of assaulting his 69-year-old grandmother.
DYERSBURG, TN
ktmoradio.com

Weekend Traffic Accidents Leave Five Hurt

Three people were hurt when the SUV they were in ran off I-55 north of Matthews and overturned. The driver, 19 year old Dayonna Beasley of Jackson, TN and two juveniles from Decatur, IL received minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in Sikeston. The accident happened late Friday...
MATTHEWS, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North Kingshighway. Officers were called to the Jiffy Lube at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to a report of some miscellaneous tools stolen. No arrests have been made. Police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 arrested after crystal meth, marijuana found in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces charges after the Graves County sheriff says deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana. Mikie K. Hughes, 63, of Mayfield faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Deputies went to a home on Big Valley Drive...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
ktmoradio.com

Weekend Arrests Made by MSHP

Among the weekend arrests by the MSHP was 27 year old Aaron Cooper of Malden, who was arrested Friday night on an assault warrant out of Dunklin County and a contempt of court warrant ouf of the city of Malden. 29 year old Asa Vires of Monticello, AR was arrested...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Shooting results in homicide investigation in Sikeston

On Sunday, around 3:30 A.M. officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s on E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses and learned about 20 shots were fired and two people had been hit. One victim was transported to Missouri Delta hospital in Sikeston and received treatment for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That victim is expected to recover. The other victim was transported to St. Francis hospital in Cape Girardeau, where they later passed away. The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Sh’Tyana Ingram, of Sikeston. Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case Squad are investigating. If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711 or our tip line at (573) 475-3774.
SIKESTON, MO
neareport.com

Fatal accident Thursday morning in Paragould

Paragould emergency services responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Highway 412 bypass, a release posted by the Paragould Police Department said. At about 8:58 AM Thursday, emergency crews received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on the 412 bypass, east of the Highway 358 intersection. First reports were that the trailer was overturned.
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Blytheville woman identified in fatal crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Mississippi County. According to the preliminary crash report, 27-year-old Brittany Shanice Woodson was driving north on Interstate 55 at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Woodson was driving in the inside...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
ktmoradio.com

Head on Crash on US 412 Bypass Kills One Person

One person died following a head on crash on the US 412 Bypass in Paragould Thursday morning. The Arkansas State Police reports 55 year old Jeri Sue Banks of Paragould was killed when she attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-pass zone, and her pickup collided with a tractor trailer rig.
PARAGOULD, AR
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau Police Department implements 'Take Me Home' program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Update on expansion plans for Cape Girardeau County Jail

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Cape Girardeau County Jail continues to deal with overcrowding, the proposal for an expansion is moving forward. The jail is actually two buildings combined into one. The older section is more than 40 years old and, what’s called the new section, is more than 20 years old.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO

