ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Timeline of crises that have rocked UK’s Boris Johnson

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByOvL_0gWB0Jn800
1 of 10

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been dealt a major blow with the resignation of two of his most senior Cabinet ministers, who said they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

The departures of Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid came after months of turmoil for Johnson, who has fought off one scandal after another.

Here is a timeline of recent key events that have rocked Johnson and his government:

__

Nov. 3-4, 2021: Johnson’s government orders Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Owen Paterson, a Johnson supporter who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes. A day later, facing an angry backlash from lawmakers of all parties, Johnson reverses course and allows lawmakers to vote on Paterson’s suspension. Paterson resigns.

Nov. 30, 2021: British media begin reporting allegations that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The scandal grows over the coming weeks, ultimately including reports of more than a dozen parties. Johnson maintains that there were no parties and no rules were broken, but opposition leaders criticize the government for breaking the law as people across the country made sacrifices to combat the pandemic.

Dec. 8, 2021: Johnson authorizes investigation into the scandal, dubbed “Partygate.” Pressure initially builds for a leadership challenge, but fizzles.

Jan. 2022: Johnson’s longtime aide, Munira Mirza, quits Downing Street. Three other top aides resign soon after.

March 23, 2022: The government announces a mid-year spending plan that’s criticized for doing too little to help people struggling with the soaring cost of living. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak refuses to delay a planned income tax increase or impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies benefiting from rising energy prices.

April 9, 2022: Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. The move helps bolster Johnson and his supporters, who argue that the government should not focus on domestic political squabbles.

April 12, 2022: Johnson is fined 50 pounds ($63) for attending one of the lockdown parties. Opposition parties characterize him as the first U.K. prime minister in history who has been shown to have broken the law while in office. Johnson apologizes but insists he didn’t know he was breaking the rules.

May 22, 2022: Findings of the “Partygate” investigation are published, detailing 16 gatherings at Johnson’s home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021. The report details instances of excessive drinking among some of Johnson’s staff, at a time when millions of people were unable to see friends and family.

May 26, 2022: The government reverses course on its tax decision on oil and gas companies and announces plans for a 25% windfall profits levy.

June 6, 2022: Johnson wins a vote of no confidence, with Conservative lawmakers voting by 211 to 148 to back him. But the scale of the revolt — some 41% voted against him — shakes his grip on power.

June 15, 2022: Christopher Geidt quits as ethics adviser to Johnson, accusing the Conservative government of planning to flout conduct rules.

June 24, 2022: Johnson’s Conservatives lose two former strongholds to opposition parties in special elections.

June 29, 2022: Parliament’s cross-party Privileges Committee issues a call for evidence for a probe into whether Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown parties.

June 30, 2022: Chris Pincher resigns as the Conservative deputy chief whip after allegedly assaulting two fellow guests at a private members’ club in London. Previous sexual misconduct allegations emerge about Pincher. Questions swirl about whether Johnson knew about the claims when Pincher was given the job.

July 5, 2022: Johnson apologizes for his handling of the Pincher scandal and says he had forgotten about being told of the allegations. Two of Johnson’s most senior Cabinet ministers, Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, quit the government.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UK Conservatives jostle in crowded, testy leadership race

LONDON (AP) — Candidates to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister are scattering tax-cutting promises to their Conservative Party electorate, as party officials prepare Monday to quickly narrow the crowded field of almost a dozen candidates. Little-known junior minister Rehman Chishti became the 11th candidate to declare he wanted to succeed Johnson, who quit as party leader on Thursday amid a party revolt triggered by months of ethics scandals. Other contenders include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi, former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, and backbench lawmakers Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch. The new leader...
POLITICS
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
Newsweek

Ukraine Has Chance to Deal Devastating Blow to Russia: Ex-NATO Commander

Ukraine has the chance to deal a strong blow to Russia by striking the Kerch Strait bridge, according to a former NATO commander. General Philip Breedlove, who served as NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, told The Times on Thursday that the bridge is a "legitimate target." The Kerch Strait bridge is actually a pair of bridges that run between mainland Russia and Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia sticks US, UK embassies with ‘unrecognized’ addresses

Moscow has taken a page out of Washington’s playbook to troll both the U.S. and the U.K. by renaming the streets in front of their embassies in the Russian capital. The streets are now officially named for the two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine where fighting is now the fiercest. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized their independence in February just before sending in troops to “liberate” them from Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#Cabinet#Treasury#Conservative
Reuters

Mourning Abe, Japan's ruling party secures sombre election win

TOKYO/NARA, July 11 (Reuters) - With flags at half-mast, Japan mourned the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday even as the ruling party that he had dominated secured an election win that gives current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the chance to cement his own power.
ASIA
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s official home, which they stormed on Saturday demanding the two leaders step down. It marked the most dramatic day of protests during three months of a relentless crisis that has pushed many to the brink to despair amid acute shortages of fuel, food, medicine and other necessities. The protesters, who come from all walks of life, vowed to stay put until the resignations of the leaders are official. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said Saturday he would leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Japan's Kishida calls for unity to achieve Abe's unmet goals

TOKYO (AP) — Boosted by a new election mandate, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday called for party unity for political stability and to achieve the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe’s unfinished goals of strengthening the military and revising the war-renouncing constitution. Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito secured a solid majority of seats in the parliament’s upper house in elections Sunday that were imbued with meaning after Abe was shot to death while campaigning Friday. Kishida welcomed the victory but also acknowledged that unifying the party will be a hard task without Abe, who even after resigning as prime minister in 2020 had led a powerful party faction. “Because we’ve lost a great leader, undeniably we could be affected in many ways,” Kishida said. “Our party must unite as we face difficult issues.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Associated Press

World shares mostly lower as recession, COVID fears loom

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have opened lower in Europe after most Asian markets also fell, haunted by worries over the threat of recession and coronavirus outbreaks. U.S. futures and oil prices declined, while Japan’s benchmark rallied after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party garnered a landslide parliamentary election victory. The euro sagged closer to parity against the U.S. dollar, briefly dipping to $1.0109, but then rose back to near $1.0120. Europe’s shared currency is at its lowest level in 20 years against the U.S. dollar, hit by worries over possible recession and the surge in the greenback as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation. Early Monday, the euro cost $1.0118, down from $1.0182 late Friday. The U.S. dollar rose to 137.00 Japanese yen from 136.10 yen.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Israeli ministers to run as partners in upcoming elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leaders of two parties in Israel’s outgoing government coalition announced Sunday that they would run as political partners in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The announcement by Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz was the first shift in Israel’s political landscape since the Knesset voted to dissolve itself June 30 and send the country back to the polls to elect a new parliament. Israel will hold its fifth elections in under four years in November after the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed last month. The previous four elections were largely referendums on longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s fitness to serve as prime minister while under indictment for corruption. Gantz, a former army chief of staff, heads the centrist Blue and White party and serves as Israel’s defense minister. Saar is a former member of the once-dominant Likud party who broke ranks and formed his hawkish New Hope party. He is currently justice minister.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A major gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was shutting down for annual maintenance on Monday amid German concern that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany’s main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems.” The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m., German news agency dpa reported. German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions, particularly after Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%. Gazprom cited technical problems involving a gas turbine powering a compressor station that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for maintenance and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada said over the weekend that it would allow the part to be delivered to Germany, citing the “very significant hardship” that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 9:30 a.m. GMT

Japan’s Kishida calls for unity to achieve Abe’s unmet goals. TOKYO (AP) — Boosted by a new election mandate, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday called for party unity for political stability and to achieve the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe’s unfinished goals of strengthening the military and revising the war-renouncing constitution. Kishida’s governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito secured a solid majority of seats in the parliament’s upper house in elections Sunday that were imbued with meaning after Abe was shot to death while campaigning Friday. Kishida welcomed the victory but also acknowledged that unifying the party will be a hard task without Abe, who even after resigning as prime minister in 2020 had led a powerful party faction.
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
473K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy