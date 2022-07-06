ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Madame Claude Bis will undergo change in ownership next week

By JC Upfront Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Troietto and Mattias Gustafsson — the local duo behind neighborhood restaurant Madame Claude Bis — will be stepping away from the restaurant. The owners announced via their Instagram account that their last day at Madame Claude Bis will be on Thursday, July 14. The restaurant will continue under new...

