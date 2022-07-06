ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dorchester Man Charged in Connection With Fourth of July Weekend Shooting

By Staff Reports
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dorchester man with prior gun convictions is being charged in connection with one of the numerous shootings in Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. Jason Meeks, 41, was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 11. He is charged with being a felon in...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Police: Three teenagers arrested on firearms charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three teenagers after the department’s Youth Violence Strike Force caught the trio with loaded firearms, according to the Boston Police Department. According to police, Lyriq Rivera, 19, of Mattapan, Miguel Serrano, 18, of Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Dorchester were arrested after officers...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly crash on I-95 in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash on I-95 Saturday night. The crash was reported around 10:24 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Wakefield, police said. The right two northbound lanes were closed while police were at the scene. Police said the...
WAKEFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Large party in Randolph leads to 4 arrests

RANDOLPH – Officers from several towns were needed to break up a party late Saturday night in Randolph.There was a large response on Reservoir Drive around 9:30 p.m. Randolph Police said they received several reports about loud music and parking issues.Because of the size of the crowd, police called for mutual aid. Four arrests were made.Randolph Police said on that there were no injuries reported.It took about two hours to clear everyone from the neighborhood.
RANDOLPH, MA
NECN

2 Stabbed Near Central Square in Cambridge

Two people were stabbed Sunday evening in the Central Square area of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Police say the stabbings happened about a block apart — one on Massachusetts Avenue and the other on Western Avenue. Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Both of the victims are unhoused men, police said,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Fourth Of July#Violent Crime#Smith Wesson#Boston Medical Center
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police: 16-year-old tossed machete while fleeing party in Mattapan

BOSTON — A teenage boy tried getting rid of a machete while he was running from officers in Mattapan, police said. Police were called to Norfolk Avenue for a loud music complaint around 9:36 p.m. Thursday. They found “security” patting people down and giving out hand stamps as attendees went to the backyard.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Boston Police Issue Warning Following Recent Reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries in South Boston

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries that occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street. Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
whdh.com

Revere man arraigned after allegedly groping unconscious woman for 30 minutes

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, facing five charges including larceny and indecent assault and battery after allegedly groping an unconscious woman. Muneeb Mohammed, 49, allegedly groped an intoxicated and unconscious victim in the Transportation Building in February, according to Assistant District Attorney Bader...
iheart.com

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Boy Missing in Lawrence Found Safe

Authorities in Lawrence, Massachusetts, say a missing child has been found safe. The Lawrence Police Department said in social media posts around 2:45 p.m. that the child was missing, sharing his photo. Police did not give the boy's name or age. A short time later, officials said the child had...
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest man wanted in double murder of 28-year-old woman, 42-year-old man

Arlington, MA/Concord, NH- Officials have announced that a man wanted in a double murder was captured by Massachusetts State Police. Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh announced that an arrest warrant was issued on July 7, 2022, for 33-year-old Craig Keville, for two counts of first-degree murder.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston thrilled with huge Open Streets turnout in Jamaica Plain

Boost neighborhood businesses, bring communities together – and create a safe space for residents and families to party – those are the main goals for Boston’s Open Streets initiative, which kicked off in Jamaica Plain Sunday. “It feels like the entire city has come out,” said Boston...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Brockton Man Charged for Setting Fires as Break-in Diversion

BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a series of fires in March 2021 to distract authorities from a break-in at the Westgate Mall Sears. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday that 29-year-old Brian Leite was indicted on June 30 on charges of burning a building, malicious destruction of property, wanton or reckless destruction of wood, and breaking and entering, among other charges.
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Individuals in Connection to Recent Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Roxbury

Boston Police are attempting to identify the above-pictured individuals in relation to a recent Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred in the area of 19 Clifford Street in Roxbury on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 6:42 pm. The female suspect is described as a black female with medium-length hair, a gray jacket, and black pants. The male is described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, a multicolored scally cap, and carrying a backpack.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Brockton man arrested for alleged arson to distract from break-in

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires to distract from a break-in according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. On June 30, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Brian Leite, 29, on one count of burning of a building,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy