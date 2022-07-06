Absentee Ballot requests Now Available for Harlan School Bond Issue

(Harlan) The Shelby County Auditors’ Office released absentee ballot information on Tuesday for the September 13 Harlan Community School Bond Issue.

Shelby County Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell says absentee ballots are available and suggests that voters intending to vote absentee by mail get their ballot to the Auditors office as soon as possible after receiving a ballot in the mail. Maxwell says residents changing addresses should update it now to make voting more efficient on election day by eliminating the added paperwork.

Harlan Community School District Patrons are voting on a $22-million-900-thousand-dollar bond issue to fund an intermediate addition to the primary school building and renovate portions of the middle and high school buildings.

Maxwell says eligible voters may cast their ballots at the Auditors Office from August 29 through September 12, from 8;00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The election cannot place an unvoted ballot in the mail system after August 29. Absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 p.m. on September 13, 2022.