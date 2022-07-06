ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Absentee Ballot requests Now Available for Harlan School Bond Issue

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Harlan) The Shelby County Auditors’ Office released absentee ballot information on Tuesday for the September 13 Harlan Community School Bond Issue.

Shelby County Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell says absentee ballots are available and suggests that voters intending to vote absentee by mail get their ballot to the Auditors office as soon as possible after receiving a ballot in the mail. Maxwell says residents changing addresses should update it now to make voting more efficient on election day by eliminating the added paperwork.

Harlan Community School District Patrons are voting on a $22-million-900-thousand-dollar bond issue to fund an intermediate addition to the primary school building and renovate portions of the middle and high school buildings.

Maxwell says eligible voters may cast their ballots at the Auditors Office from August 29 through September 12, from 8;00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The election cannot place an unvoted ballot in the mail system after August 29. Absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office by 8:00 p.m. on September 13, 2022.

Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs man was arrested this morning for Eluding. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Kyle Danny Mitchell was taken into custody after deputies were dispatched to assist ABLE 1 in pursuit of a vehicle from Nebraska to Iowa. In other activity, 26-year-old Akot Marko...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug and theft charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested Jackie Richardson, 56, and Lloyd Eugene Scaife, 47, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on July 5th after Kum & Go reported a theft. Both were charged with Theft 5th Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety each.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Worsen In Some Parts Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist in Iowa and, in some cases, are getting worse. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified to be in severe or moderate drought, or abnormally dry, and a cluster of southwest Iowa counties are rated abnormally dry. The same rating is applied to 10 counties along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. The latest report doesn’t reflect the fact rain fell in Iowa since Tuesday morning and some areas got intense showers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

2 Winning Lottery Tickets About To Expire

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two winning Powerball tickets that will expire soon. Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the tickets are worth 50-thousand dollars each and they were bought at convenience stores in Council Bluffs and Stuart. The Council Bluffs ticket was bought for the July 21st drawing and the Stuart ticket was bought for the October 24th drawing – both last year. Neubauer says it is unusual to have two prizes of this size go unclaimed.
CLIVE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. John Paul Scott, 58, of Council Bluffs, was arrested June 28th on a warrant for Theft 2nd. Bond was set at $5,000. Shane Jamal Peterson, 31, of Council Bluffs, was arrested June 30th for Driving under Suspension. Bond was...
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
