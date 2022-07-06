How Georgia football’s best all-time players compare to the 2022 roster
Georgia football is stacked with talent at almost every position coming off a national championship season.
As that talent prepares for the 2022 season, which begins on Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it’s worth some reflection.
Exactly how does that talent compare to Georgia’s top statistical leaders?
Passing
Current Player
Stetson Bennett (4,301 yards, 39 TD, 291 completions)
Georgia All-Time Passing Leaders
Aaron Murray (13,166 yards, 121 TD, 921 completions)
David Greene (11,528 yards, 72 TD, 849 completions)
