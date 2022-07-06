ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington Police Department K9 golf outing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office have announced the 3rd annual...

KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Chronic trespasser charged three times in four days at various IC locations

A transient with a chronic history of trespassing is back behind bars after being cited three times for the offense over the July 4th weekend. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Porscha Curry violated previous trespass warnings at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go and the Town & Campus Apartments on July 1st, and the same Kum & Go and the Muscatine Avenue Walgreen’s on July 4th. She’s accused of harassing customers at the businesses, and Town & Campus management told police she hasn’t lived at the Arthur Street complex in over a month.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Heavy police presence at Riverdale home

There is a heavy police presence in Riverdale, as the Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff deputies are in the 1000 block of Fenno Drive near the intersection of Valley Drive and Fenno Road, surrounding a house. One person has been reported in custody. At this time, we do...
RIVERDALE, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: UI student claimed vape device labeled “sativa” with marijuana leaf logo was “nicotine and stuff”

Iowa City Police say a University of Iowa student arrested for drunk driving claimed a vape device labeled “sativa” with a marijuana leaf logo actually contained nicotine. The 21-year-old South Capitol Street resident was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated for driving without his headlights just before 2am Saturday on the 700 block of South Gilbert Street. He reportedly was found in possession of a yellow vaporizer device, which he claimed was “nicotine and stuff”. The device was clearly labeled “sativa”, and had the image of a marijuana leaf printed on it.
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Emergency personnel respond to Rock Island accident

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Convicted felon shot victim at convenience store

A 20-year-old Blue Grass man is behind bars after police allege he shot another man at a convenience store in Davenport. Marcos Magdaleno faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say. Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police say a 20-year-old man was dropped off...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Jefferson street closure for TIGER project work

Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington has announced a road closure related to the TIGER project. Starting Monday, August 1st, the 500 and 600 blocks of Jefferson Street will be closed for construction. This closure includes the intersection of 6th and Jefferson. During this closure, traffic on the 6th Street overpass will be detoured to the Central and Washington overpass.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
ourquadcities.com

UAW workers head to Burlington to support CNH strikers

Quad City United Auto Workers gathered Sunday at Local 865 in East Moline before heading to Burlington, Iowa, to support striking U.A.W. members who work for Case New Holland Industrial. About 600 workers have been on strike there since early May. “There’s absolutely no reason they can’t give our brothers...
BURLINGTON, IA

