ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here’s how the best leaders can drive ‘outsized growth’ in times of crisis, according to McKinsey’s research

By Greg Kelly
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LP1r7_0gWAyDSq00
Many high-growth companies–such as Hewlett-Packard, Burger King, Hyatt Hotels, Microsoft, and, Airbnb–were founded during economic downturns. Spencer Platt—Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Even at the best of times, driving growth isn’t easy. Achieving it and sustaining it can feel elusive, and for many, it remains that way, as about a quarter of companies don’t grow at all.

Today’s volatility will feel even weightier for those looking to drive growth. While there were sobering predictions coming out of Davos of a possible worldwide recession arising from four interwoven crises (high inflation, an energy crisis, food poverty, and a climate crisis), there were also pockets of optimism.

There is no playbook yet for CEOs. No hindsight on how to grow in this post-COVID economy. Yet there are learnings from outperforming CEOs, who are breaking the powerful force of inertia with growth strategies that capture both near and long-term opportunities. They’re putting critical mass behind a set of well-defined timeless and timely growth bets. One in seven companies have achieved 10% annual growth in the last decade. One in ten have held steady in the S&P 500 with above-GDP growth for more than 30 years.

Our research of over 4,000 companies over the past 15 years shows that leaders have a steady, constant focus on four timeless growth imperatives: setting high aspirations with a strong growth mindset, growing the core, innovating into adjacencies, and igniting breakthrough growth opportunities. At the same time, they are nimble enough to drive timely actions to respond to rapidly changing customer, market, and economic conditions.

Here are the five key actions CEOs can take to catalyze growth in times of uncertainty:

Align your growth ambition and mindset with decisive action

Never miss a story about leadership

Growth leaders—those who consistently outperform in terms of growth and profit—tend to do things differently. They are 80% more likely to communicate growth successes often, and 70% more likely to prioritize speed over perfection. They make multiple long-term growth bets and build a nuanced understanding of customer needs.

It’s not just enough to say you want profitable, sustainable growth. Every leader does. The leaders that attain it are willing to translate ambitions into concrete action through their words, deeds, and investment decisions.

Expand your core

Having a well-defined and differentiated core business is essential to growth. Our research shows that on average, around 80% of growth comes from your core business, so neglecting what’s considered to be your most critical growth driver is a surefire recipe for disaster.

Driving core growth depends on true customer obsession. Organizations with above-industry average customer satisfaction achieve four times better performance than their peers.

Innovate into adjacencies

While the bulk of growth may come from the core in the near term, outperformers drive 50% of growth five years out from parts of the business that don’t exist today.

This growth tends to come from new geographies and adjacent industry sub-sectors where innovation can extend existing core competencies to adapt offerings in a different way for a whole new segment of customers.

While these adjacencies can carry higher risk, outperformers know and manage that risk with gated investment, and check and adjust their plans to capture the bigger rewards.

Ignite breakout businesses

We have seen that downturns are often the times when those companies that make bold moves create such strategic distance from their peers, that they can’t ever really catch up. Many high-growth companies were founded during economic downturns, such as Hewlett-Packard, Burger King, Hyatt Hotels, Microsoft, and, Airbnb, to name a few.

Breakout growth bets come with higher risks than moving into natural adjacencies. Around 40% of breakout opportunities generate positive excess shareholder returns, but 60% do not. And yet outperformers have this as part of their growth strategies: Innovating into adjacencies and igniting breakthrough bets, in addition to focusing on expanding the core, increases the probability of outperforming peers on growth by 97%.

These breakthrough bets typically expand into new markets through new business building to unlock new opportunities. Done right, the rewards can be well worth the risk. Amazon’s breakthrough bet beyond its e-commerce business into public cloud services through Amazon Web Services is one well-known example. By leveraging its core competencies of brand and commercial strength, it built AWS into a $62-billion-revenue-generating business. Marcus by Goldman Sachs is another. Goldman launched this digital consumer business in 2016, allowing customers to bank from their phones. In four years, it has attracted millions of customers, accumulating deposits of $92 billion and making loans of seven billion dollars via a combination of organic growth, acquisitions, and partnerships with Apple and Amazon.

Take decisive action on timely disruptions

Growth outperformers execute against these timeless imperatives with timely adaptions to fast-moving trends. Consider McDonald’s prescient acceleration into delivery, ahead of the pandemic, to build a highly successful multi-billion dollar delivery business.

Growth leaders are unleashing their talent to address the four interwoven crises, rapidly adjusting their value propositions and pricing strategies to adjust to record 40-year-high inflation levels in key markets and strengthening their resilience to thrive in challenging times. They are not just surviving the Big Quit but developing a strategy to win the talent wars.

To be sure, growing profitably—and sustaining that growth over time—is not simple. The ability to operate with a view across all time horizons and put a growth mindset into action is what sets the frontrunners apart.

Greg Kelly and Jill Zucker are senior partners at McKinsey & Company. Rebecca Doherty is a partner at McKinsey & Company.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com commentary pieces are solely the views of their authors and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

More must-read commentary published by Fortune:

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey Company#Billionaires#Gross Domestic Product#Mckinsey#Fortune Features
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Amazon
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally televised ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
BUSINESS
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

157K+
Followers
7K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy