Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Ocean Sunrise condo unit sells for $1.2M
A unit at Ocean Sunrise Condo sold for $1,200,000 on June 16. The 1,465-square-foot unit previously sold for $865,000 on March 22, 2021. It was built in 1980.
Take a look at the five most expensive condos sold in St. Johns County from June 12-18, 2022.
St. Johns County's top 10 real estate sales: Ponte Vedra Beach home sells for $2.7 million
What are the most expensive St. Johns homes by ZIP code? Check out these June 12-18 sales
Ocean Sunrise
- 20 Dondanville Road, Unit A401, St. Augustine Beach 32080
- Price: $1,200,000
- Square feet: 1,465
- Per square foot: $819
- Year built: 1980
- Buyer: James and Dana Hancock
- Sold: June 16
Sand Dollar
- 8050 A1A S., Unit 407, Crescent Beach 32080
- Price: $892,500
- Square feet: 1,554
- Per square foot: $574
- Year built: 1982
- Buyer: John and Anita McDuffie
- Sold: June 17
Ocean Grand at Serenata Beach
- 320 S. Ocean Grande Drive, Unit 203, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Price: $729,900
- Square feet: 2,036
- Per square foot: $358
- Year built: 2006
- Buyer: Charles W. Hock Jr.
- Sold: June 17
Ocean Grand at Serenata Beach
- 315 S. Ocean Grande Drive, Unit 106, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Price: $684,300
- Square feet: 2,239
- Per square foot: $306
- Year built: 2002
- Buyer: Park Avenue of Orange Park LLC
- Sold: June 15
Crescent Sandpiper
- 7950 A1A S., Unit 212, Crescent Beach 32080
- Price: $645,000
- Square feet: 1,092
- Per square foot: $591
- Year built: 1973
- Buyer: Lisa Hogan
- Sold: June 13
Comments / 0