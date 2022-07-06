ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Ocean Sunrise condo unit sells for $1.2M

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnG4L_0gWAy04e00

A unit at Ocean Sunrise Condo sold for $1,200,000 on June 16. The 1,465-square-foot unit previously sold for $865,000 on March 22, 2021. It was built in 1980.

Take a look at the five most expensive condos sold in St. Johns County from June 12-18, 2022.

St. Johns County's top 10 real estate sales: Ponte Vedra Beach home sells for $2.7 million

What are the most expensive St. Johns homes by ZIP code? Check out these June 12-18 sales

Ocean Sunrise

  • 20 Dondanville Road, Unit A401, St. Augustine Beach 32080
  • Price: $1,200,000
  • Square feet: 1,465
  • Per square foot: $819
  • Year built: 1980
  • Buyer: James and Dana Hancock
  • Sold: June 16

Sand Dollar

  • 8050 A1A S., Unit 407, Crescent Beach 32080
  • Price: $892,500
  • Square feet: 1,554
  • Per square foot: $574
  • Year built: 1982
  • Buyer: John and Anita McDuffie
  • Sold: June 17

Ocean Grand at Serenata Beach

  • 320 S. Ocean Grande Drive, Unit 203, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
  • Price: $729,900
  • Square feet: 2,036
  • Per square foot: $358
  • Year built: 2006
  • Buyer: Charles W. Hock Jr.
  • Sold: June 17

Ocean Grand at Serenata Beach

  • 315 S. Ocean Grande Drive, Unit 106, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
  • Price: $684,300
  • Square feet: 2,239
  • Per square foot: $306
  • Year built: 2002
  • Buyer: Park Avenue of Orange Park LLC
  • Sold: June 15

Crescent Sandpiper

  • 7950 A1A S., Unit 212, Crescent Beach 32080
  • Price: $645,000
  • Square feet: 1,092
  • Per square foot: $591
  • Year built: 1973
  • Buyer: Lisa Hogan
  • Sold: June 13

Comments / 0

Related
treasurecoast.com

Nudists hold Annual Skinny Dip event to break record at Blind Creek Beach

Nudists hold Annual Skinny Dip event to break record at Blind Creek Beach. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Treasure Coast Naturists have organized its annual skinny dip for July 10 at Blind Creek Beach in St. Lucie County to try to break last year’s record number of 431 people simultaneously skinny dipping there.
country1037fm.com

North and South Carolina Boast 3 Of The Top 10 Beaches In America

The Fourth Of July weekend is when summer really kicks off according to the Hookup and that is why it seems the ideal time to present Dr. Stephen’s annual list of the top ten beaches in America. “Travel Awaits” reports that the Dr commonly known as “Dr Beach” has...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Saint Johns County, FL
Business
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Business
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
Orange Park, FL
City
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Real Estate
Action News Jax

Two popular St. Augustine restaurants shutting down

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After 50 years in business, St. Augustine restaurant Scarlett O’Hara’s officially closed on July 4. Dos Gatos St. Augustine also closed its doors. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it was a combination of skyrocketing costs and the after-effects of the pandemic that led to the decision.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
nrn.com

$117K recovered in Hawaii restaurant group’s tip scheme

A federal Labor Department investigation has recovered $117,710 in back wages and liquidated damages for 70 workers at the D.K. Restaurant Group in Hawaii, finding the owner of Sansei Seafood required servers to share tips with managers after their post-pandemic salaries were cut by at least 25%. The U.S. Labor...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
James
Florida Weekly

Hoffmann family buys Florida Weekly

The Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples-based organization of more than 85 companies in Florida, the United States and internationally, has acquired Florida Media Group, LLC, publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, the company announced last week. Those newspapers include Bonita Springs Florida...
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Florida

If you have ever been to Florida, you would probably agree that it has one of the most beautiful beaches in the country. However, there is so much more to Florida that the popular beaches that are usually extremely crowded. While all those famous places are worth exploring, this beautiful state has much more to offer. So if you are looking for new and amazing places in Florida, I have put together a list of six places that are often overlooked by tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Housing List#Ocean Sunrise Condo#Crescent Beach 32080#Serenata Beach 320#Crescent Sandpiper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Those who love to eat seafood know how important it is to prepare it properly. And while it's very easy to cook it at home if you follow some rules, sometimes it's way better to just go to a nice restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal in the company of a group of good friends or some family members.
Toni Koraza

What will New Jersey look like if seas continue to rise? Here's your answer

Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels. Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

1K+
Followers
852
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy