If Florida legislators won't listen to people, give voters right to veto bills | Opinion

The U.S. Supreme Court has made the decision to kick many of the nation’s hotly contested political issues back to the state legislatures.

Let’s ask ourselves an honest question: Does anyone truly believe the will of the state legislatures is reflective of the will of the people? We need not to look any further than the last two decades of bad faith political decisions coming out of Tallahassee for our answer.

Let’s look at a couple of citizen ballot initiatives, how the Florida Legislature subsequently undermined the will of the people via those initiatives, and what should be done.

The Florida Water and Land Conservation Initiative, 2014

This voter initiative, passed by nearly 75% of Florida’s voters, was designed to ensure, “ … the Land Acquisition Trust Fund shall receive no less than 33 percent of net revenues derived from the existing excise tax on documents.”

In passing this amendment, Florida voters made clear their desire to improve the status of Florida’s wildlife and other natural ecosystems while providing the public more access to the unique biodiversity of conservation lands.

What did the Legislature do? It diverted hundreds of millions of dollars away from those efforts to instead pay for operational and management costs for other agencies.

The Voting Rights Restoration for Felons Initiative, 2018

This voter initiative, passed by nearly 65% of Florida’s voters, was designed to allow returning citizens who were convicted on nonviolent felonies to immediately receive their right to vote upon completion of their sentence. Florida voters intended this amendment to ease the process for returning citizens to be able to immediately retain their right to vote upon the completion of their sentence.

What did the state legislature do? It passed Senate Bill 7066, which would require returning citizens to “ … complete ‘all terms of sentence’ including full payment of restitution, or any fines, fees, or costs resulting from the conviction,” before being able to register to vote. Because of the state Legislature’s actions, an amendment that was intended to return the right to vote to 1.4 million people has left nearly 775,000 Floridians disqualified from voting.

Time after time, the Florida Legislature has demonstrated that it will undermine the will of the people as long as it has the political majorities to do so.

Enough is enough. Florida voters must pass an amendment to the state Constitution that would give voters the power to veto state legislation via ballot initiative. This isn’t a radical idea, and in fact this right is enjoyed by the citizens of 23 other states, including Massachusetts, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, and Michigan.

Floridians ought to have the authority to overturn acts of the Legislature that contravene our desires. This power could prevent overreaches of the Legislature, such as misappropriating taxpayer dollars designed for the affordable housing trust fund, passing laws to ban abortions after Florida voters overwhelming approved a right to privacy in the state Constitution, passing laws that ignore Florida’s fair districting amendment, or any of the other past instances in which the Legislature has ignored the will of the people.

To be fair, Florida courts have been trying to do their part in holding the Legislature accountable, but when the state Supreme Court is stacked with judges loyal to one political party, we must ask if true accountability is possible.

Floridians should not have to rely on politicians or even courts to ensure our voices are being heard. Florida voters must take back our right to self-governance and grant ourselves the authority to rein in the Legislature with our collective veto.

Nigel Johnson will be a first-year student at the Howard University School of Law in Washington, D.C. He earned his degree in political science with a minor in economics from Howard University in 2022 and graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School in 2018.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: If Florida legislators won't listen to people, give voters right to veto bills | Opinion