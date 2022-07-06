ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians, 8-2: Game thread recap

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
Detroit Tigers (33-47) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-39)

When: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Comerica Park.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates).

First-pitch forecast: Mid-70s, slight chance of rain.

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA) vs. Guardians RHP Shane Beiber (3-4, 3.16 ERA).

Tigers lineup:

1. Riley Greene, CF

2. Javier Baez, SS

3. Robbie Grossman, LF

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

6. Willi Castro, RF

7. Kody Clemens, 3B

8. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

9. Tucker Barnhart, C

JEFF SEIDEL:Riley Greene has given Tigers an unmistakable spark

TONY GARCIA: How a reworked off-speed pitch elevated Tyler Alexander's game

Game notes: The Tigers go for the sweep win after Tuesday's win over the Guardians, thanks to Riley Greene and Victor Reyes each driving in three in the 11-4 victory. Pineda is making his second start since returning from a finger injury suffered in mid-May. He allowed three runs in five innings vs. the Kansas City Royals last time out.

Bieber has gone between six and seven innings and allowed exactly three runs in each of his past four starts, meaning he's kept the Guardians in games, but has been hittable. He's making his third start of the season vs. the Tigers; he's 1-1, allowing four runs (three earned) over 15 innings with 15 strikeouts.

These two teams meet again next week. On Thursday, the Tigers start a weekend series with the Chicago White Sox and the Guardians get a day off before playing the Kansas City Royals.

Live updates

