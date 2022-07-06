ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Catch a biking brunch, sand sculptures, free discs and scoop on new trail

By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Take it easy. Have a wine-bar brunch after biking, watch sand sculptors at the beach or toss a few discs. Or crank it. Check out plans for a new trail heading from New Buffalo toward Chicago, or take on one of the Midwest's toughest mountain bike races.

Here are the details, from this week's Outdoor Adventures column :

Brunch bike ride

Join a casual group ride July 10 for the ongoing Michiana Bike to Work activities from Ironhand Wine Bar, 1025 Northside Blvd., South Bend, to Monkey Island in Mishawaka and back on trails. Register at 9:30 a.m., ride at 10 a.m. and do brunch afterwards. The $10 fee includes a beverage and donation to Michiana Bike to Work.

Marquette Greenway open houses

Two open-house meetings will be held in New Buffalo to learn more about a future segment of the Marquette Greenway, a trail that, when finished, will connect New Buffalo and Chicago.

The public can drop in between 5:30 and 7 p.m. July 7 at New Buffalo Township Hall, 17425 Red Arrow Hwy., or between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 23 at New Buffalo City Hall, 224 W. Buffalo St.

More community news: United Way explores Mishawaka's current City Hall as future site for neighborhood center

Officials from the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission and Abonmarche (the project engineer) will be there to answer questions about the four miles of trail that would be built from downtown New Buffalo to the Indiana line. Officials hope to begin work on that segment in the spring of 2023.

For more information, visit berrientrails.org/marquettegw.asp .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9Uky_0gWAwvMW00

Sand sculpture contest

This 25th annual contest at Indiana Dunes State Park returns with the theme “Food” on July 16. Registration will open at 9 a.m. CDT. Groups may begin building sculptures as early as 7 a.m. Judging will begin after noon, with awards at 1 p.m. from Friends of Indiana Dunes. Visitors can vote for their favorites while volunteers judge based on how funny, creative and thematic the works are.

Youth disc golf

Mondays through Fridays in July, youths ages 15 and younger get free disc rental on the disc golf course at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park , 57057 Ash Road, Osceola.

Local business news: Greenbush Brewing Co. closes South Bend location, Mishawaka Crumbl Cookies now open

Lawless 50

NIMBA brings back what may be one of the toughest mountain bike races in the region, The Lawless 50, on July 16 at Dr. T.K. Lawless County Park in Vandalia, with options of 16, 32 and 50 miles, including an e-bike category for the 32-miler. Cost is $45-$75. Register via this link.

The race includes festivities, including a night ride that Friday that starts with a campfire, burgers, hot dogs and beer at 6 p.m., then a group ride.

Read the main column: What to know about beachcombing and what's allowed in parks

Find columnist Joseph Dits on Facebook at SBTOutdoorAdventures or 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Catch a biking brunch, sand sculptures, free discs and scoop on new trail

Comments / 0

Related
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
95.3 MNC

Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth fined by IOSHA

A well-known company in Plymouth is facing a fine from Indiana’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. IOSHA is hitting Hoosier Racing Tire with a $20,000 fine for a “Repeat-Serious Violation.” The agency says machines are not being adequately guarded to keep operators from being injured. A spokesperson...
PLYMOUTH, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sinkhole repairs continue, cause found

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osceola, IN
New Buffalo, MI
Lifestyle
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Michiana, MI
City
Vandalia, MI
City
New Buffalo, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Mishawaka, IN
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
wbiw.com

Husband and wife pulled from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
abc57.com

Mishawaka Utilities working on large power outage

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Utilities is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. The outage is an I&M/AEP issue, Mishawaka Utilities told customers on Facebook. According to I&M, the outage began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ireland Road...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Bike#Brunch#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Ironhand Wine Bar#United Way#Spr
FOX59

Jet ski explodes on Indiana lake

ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana on Monday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake, located in Steuben County, after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
recordpatriot.com

Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc57.com

Elkhart resident arrested in connection with Mishawaka shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – An Elkhart resident was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on June 28 in Mishawaka. Cheri Avery, 40, was arrested and charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy. At 11:30 p.m. on June 28, the Mishawaka Police...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Funeral held for Correction Officer

MISHAWAKA -- Ind. The funeral for a St. Joe County correction officer was held today after she was shot and killed in Mishawaka two weeks ago. 28 year old Rhema Harris was an army vetetran and was training to be a St. Joe County Sheriff. Harris was shot and killed...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wkzo.com

Galesburg teen victim of 2021 BB gun accident dies at home

GALESBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Galesburg teenager who was shot in the head with a BB gun in April 2021 has died. Deven Free, who was shot while he and his friends were playing with a BB gun died at his home overnight Thursday, July 7, with his family by his side.
GALESBURG, MI
WIBC.com

The Scam With A Package at Your Door

ELKHART, Ind.–You should be aware of a scam that’s happening in Elkhart. People are getting packages they did not order. Someone shows up and claims the package and then the victim is stuck with the bill. While it hasn’t been reported in other places in Indiana, police say the scammers are likely to try it somewhere else.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Old Campus View apartments set for demolition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The stage appears to be set for the demolition of the old Campus View apartments east of the University of Notre Dame. Heavy machinery is being brought onto the 11-acre job site, where a Fortune 500 developer of luxury housing plans to build more than 300 new housing units and a three-story parking garage.
NOTRE DAME, IN
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Angola Balloons Aloft

The balloons will fly at Angola Balloons Aloft, the annual event taking place July 8-10 at Angola High School. Thirty competition balloons and five specially shaped balloons will fly during that time, filling the skies with color and providing hours of entertainment. In addition to the competition flights, the popular...
abc57.com

TSA seizes two loaded handguns from passenger at South Bend airport

Transportation Security Administration officers at South Bend International Airport prevented a man from Shipshewana from passing the security checkpoint with two loaded handguns. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a TSA officer spotted an image of two handguns while screening carry-on luggage. A St. Joseph County Airport Public Safety officer took...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy