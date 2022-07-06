Yates County Judge announces run for New York State Supreme Court

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Yates County Judge has announced his candidacy for the New York State Supreme Court in the upcoming general election this November.

Yates County Judge Jason Cook announced on July 5 he is running as a Republican and Conservative for the State Supreme Court 7th Judicial District. The 7th District encompasses Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates Counties. The 7th District seat is new following legislation signed by Governor Hochul.

“I’m running for State Supreme Court Justice to bring my decades of hands-on experience in our region’s courtrooms to work for the people of this great state,” said Cook. “I am committed to performing the duties of State Supreme Court Justice with independence and impartiality for all parties.”

Cook has been the Yates County Judge since 2017, presiding over felony criminal cases, family court, surrogate court, and drug treatment court cases. In 2019 he became an Acting Justice of the State Supreme Couty, presiding over civil matters such as matrimonial cases, guardianship applications, land disputes, and personal injury cases.

Before his time as judge, Cook served as the Yates County District Attorney and previously as an Assistant District Attorney in Yates, Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler Counties.

The Republican Chairs for Monroe, Ontario, and Yates Counties have all voiced their support for Cook.

The general election will be held on November 8, 2022.

