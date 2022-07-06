ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

Yates County Judge announces run for New York State Supreme Court

By Carl Aldinger
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CV8sO_0gWAwmfD00

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Yates County Judge has announced his candidacy for the New York State Supreme Court in the upcoming general election this November.

Yates County Judge Jason Cook announced on July 5 he is running as a Republican and Conservative for the State Supreme Court 7th Judicial District. The 7th District encompasses Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates Counties. The 7th District seat is new following legislation signed by Governor Hochul.

Full results: Local 2022 June primary voter returns here

“I’m running for State Supreme Court Justice to bring my decades of hands-on experience in our region’s courtrooms to work for the people of this great state,” said Cook. “I am committed to performing the duties of State Supreme Court Justice with independence and impartiality for all parties.”

Cook has been the Yates County Judge since 2017, presiding over felony criminal cases, family court, surrogate court, and drug treatment court cases. In 2019 he became an Acting Justice of the State Supreme Couty, presiding over civil matters such as matrimonial cases, guardianship applications, land disputes, and personal injury cases.

Before his time as judge, Cook served as the Yates County District Attorney and previously as an Assistant District Attorney in Yates, Steuben, Chemung, and Schuyler Counties.

The Republican Chairs for Monroe, Ontario, and Yates Counties have all voiced their support for Cook.

The general election will be held on November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

New York congressional candidate to file lawsuit over new state gun law

Republican candidate Carl Paladino in New York's 23rd Congressional District announced his plans Thursday to file a lawsuit over the state's newest gun law. Paladino said the law is much "more unconstitutional" than a different New York gun law that was recently overturned by the Supreme Court. The previous law required that those seeking concealed carrying licenses provide a reason for obtaining the license. The candidate accused Gov. Kathy Hochul and other lawmakers of passing the new law "in a panic."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayuga, NY
City
Ontario, NY
County
Yates County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
City
Monroe, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Chemung, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
City
Livingston, NY
News 8 WROC

Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man died after falling into Chautauqua Lake Saturday afternoon, police say. At 1:24 p.m. Saturday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult male who had fallen into Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard. The Fluvanna Fire...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Victim identified in Jefferson Ave. murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The identity of Sunday’s Jefferson Avenue murder victim has been released by the Rochester Police Department. On Sunday at around noon, officers say they responded to a report of a person shoot at 581 Jefferson Road. When officers arrived, they say they discovered that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Politics Local#Republican#Steuben#Schuyler Counties
News 8 WROC

2 in custody after drugs, gun found in Rochester SWAT search

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s SWAT team took two males to custody after finding drugs and a firearm in a residence during a search on Thursday, June 30. Officers said the search warrant was executed at a residence on Austin Street as part of an...
News 8 WROC

21-year-old dies in e-bike, vehicle crash in NY

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Montgomery, New York on Saturday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery at 12:44 a.m. for a report of a car and bike collision. […]
MONTGOMERY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
News 8 WROC

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
News 8 WROC

Jennie Clark pleads guilty for 2021 crash that killed her husband

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 43-year-old Jennie Clark pled guilty to attempted murder and vehicular manslaughter for the death of her husband Matthew Clark. Clark was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree vehicular manslaughter and will be sentenced within the range of 18 to 23 years in the New York State Department of Corrections.
News 8 WROC

Walworth woman arrested for leaving 17-month-old child alone at home

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Walworth woman for child endangerment on Wednesday. 32-year-old Ashlie Bauer of Starflower Court was arrested in the Town of Walworth after it was alleged she knowingly left a 17-month-old child unsupervised at a residence for three-and-a-half hours.
WALWORTH, NY
News 8 WROC

DMV warns New Yorkers of latest phishing scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about a text message phishing scam. The text message falsely claims New York State is offering $1,500 rebates as a result of high fuel prices. This latest phishing scam is a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy